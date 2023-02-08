Assertio to Participate in the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that Dan Peisert, CEO, and Paul Schwichtenberg, CFO, will host investor meetings February 15, 2023 as part of the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, taking place virtually.



For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your SVB Securities representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Assertio Holdings, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. For more information regarding Assertio Holdings, go to: https://www.assertiotx.com/.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director

Darrow Associates

Austin, TX

M: 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com