Infinera to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on February 23, 2023.



An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Conference call participants: register at https://conferencingportals.com/event/PUIteabr

Audio Webcast: access at investors.infinera.com under “Events & Presentations”

Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.



