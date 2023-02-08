HII to Participate in Cowen’s 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Feb. 15

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will participate in Cowen’s Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Feb. 15. A conversation with HII President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kastner will begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time and will be webcast on ir.hii.com.



HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Note: Statements made at the conference may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)

brooke.hart@hii-co.com

202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)

christie.thomas@hii-co.com

757-380-2104



