Cority Bolsters Leadership With Appointment of Ted Kail as the New Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global enterprise EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) software provider Cority is proud to announce the appointment of Ted Kail, a proven product management leader, as its new chief product officer (CPO). This key hire represents Cority's continued commitment to investing in innovative, scalable solutions that enable better, more responsible decisions throughout an organization in critical areas such as sustainability, employee health and safety, and environmental compliance.

For the past 15 years, Kail has led product management organizations at both startup and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he was the chief product officer at Gordian, a Fortive operating company with a global customer base and distributed workforce. In his role, Kail was responsible for determining the strategic direction of all products across Gordian's product portfolio, including software, data, and service offerings.

"Ted's background as CPO of a company twice the size of Cority, combined with his time building a startup that exited to private equity, showcases the rare balance of discipline and process as well as an understanding of the importance of creativity and action," said Mark Wallace, chief executive officer of Cority. "His unique experience will be crucial to leading our product team in developing people-first solutions that reinforce our mission to drive better, more responsible decision making and bring valuable insights to a wider audience."

"Central to Cority's advantage is not only the integrated nature of our CorityOne platform, but also our ability to unify all customers on a single platform, allowing for seamless upgrades of new features and releases. Cority is committed to continuously improving and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We believe Ted will bring the needed rigor and vision necessary to deliver on this commitment going forward," added Wallace.

The recently released 2023 Green Quadrant for EHS Software report, published by Verdantix, described Cority's SaaS platform CorityOne as "arguably the most impactful development over the last two years" for the EHS software provider. The premier technology consists of a comprehensive suite of connected solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs while providing a scalable and seamless path for future growth.

Indeed, Kail said Cority's reputation and impact were primary factors in his decision join its product team. "I'm thrilled to join Cority because of the incredible people, amazing culture, and their ability to have a meaningful impact by empowering organizations to be healthier, safer and more sustainable."

Contact Information:

Meredith Schweitzer

mschweitzer@66and.co

3476989196



Related Images











Image 1: Cority logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment