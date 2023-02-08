ESG & Sustainability Advisory Demand Rises with Growing Sustainable Business Operations, Reveals Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ESG & sustainability advisory market is estimated to be valued at USD39.3 billion in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2033.



The market is driven by surging awareness regarding environmental issues in developing economies and increasing focus of businesses on value generation while reducing carbon footprint. Since ESG & sustainability consultants are experts known for strategy and tactics, they guide businesses in improving their environmental, social, and governance performance and investments.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 72.4 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 42 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures



Key Takeaways from Market Study



North America is expected to accounts for a leading share of 48% of the global market.

During the historic period (2018-2022), the market expanded at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Among the end-use industries, health & life science accounted for a leading share of 21% in 2022.

During the forecast period (2023-2033), the market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.3%

Market Development

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of various large and small firms providing ESG & sustainability consultancy. The market is expected to be highly competitive with the entrance of large market players such as Ernst & Young, McKinsey & Group, and others in the industry. Mergers & acquisition and expansion of service portfolios are being adopted by large market players to enhance their share and consumer base.

In September 2022, Ernst & Young completed the acquisition of AFARA , a sustainability consulting firm.

completed the acquisition of , a sustainability consulting firm. In September 2022, Boston Consulting Group completed the acquisition of Quantis, a sustainability consulting firm.

Key Companies Profiled

Antea Group

Arcadis NV

Boston Consulting Group

Environmental Resources Management (ERM)

Ernst & Young

Inogen Alliance

Jacobs

McKinsey & Group

Mott MacDonald

Ramboll Group A/S

RSK Group

Stantec & Cardno

Tetra Tech Inc.

Woodard & Curran

WSP Global Inc.



Segmentation of the ESG & Sustainability Advisory Industry Research

By Service : Contaminated Land Climate Change & Energy Environmental Impact Assessment & Sustainable Development Environment Management & Due Diligence Water & Waste management Others (Not Mentioned Elsewhere)

By End-use Industry : Health & Life Science Defence & Security Public Services Energy & Utilities BFSI Consumer & Manufacturing Transportation Others (Not Mentioned Elsewhere)

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





With the significant rise in carbon footprint and government regulations framed regarding the reduction of these emissions, several businesses are approaching consulting firms to screen investments based on corporate policies and act responsively towards the environment. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to rise at a significant pace during the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ESG & Sustainability Consulting market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on service (contaminated land, climate change & energy, environmental impact assessment & sustainable development, environment management & due diligence, water & waste management, others (not mentioned elsewhere)) and end-use industry (health & life science, defence & security, public services, energy & utilities, BFSI, consumer & manufacturing, transportation, others (not mentioned elsewhere)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

