Lyons Launches Lyons CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index SMA

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyons Wealth Management, a recognized top-ranking Wealth Advisor, Asset Manager and Portfolio Manager* with a proven track record of launching multiple award-winning portfolio strategies, today announced the availability of the first large-cap crypto index on their platform.

Lyons Wealth Management clients can now access digital assets in a secure and transparent manner through the Lyons CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index SMA. Lyons has partnered with CoinDesk Indices, the leading provider of digital asset indices, and Height Zero, a cutting-edge, turn-key digital asset management platform (TDAMP) to deliver this solution to their clients.

"We believe in responsible portfolio allocations to digital assets, and that now is an opportunity," said Sander Read, CEO, Lyons Wealth Management LLC. "Through this index exposure, we can now offer clients access to a thoughtfully designed, diversified basket."

The underlying index is the CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index (DLCS), which is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of some of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet pre-defined trading and custody requirements as specified in the documented methodology. As of Jan. 4, 2023, DLCS consisted of the following assets: Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL).

"DLCS offers a simple exposure into crypto beyond bitcoin with confidence that the altcoins meet our standard of quality intended for tradability," said Jodie Gunzberg, CFA, Managing Director, CoinDesk Indices. "In fact, the index rules eliminated FTT from all of our indices initially since it wasn't priced by at least two eligible exchanges."

These digital assets will be managed through HeightZero, a technology solution that allows financial advisors to easily provide their clients direct exposure to crypto assets. HeightZero is integrated with BitGo, a leader in digital asset security, custody and liquidity. Assets held at BitGo Trust are kept in institutional-grade, offline storage accounts to ensure the safety and security of client funds.

"Even with the downturn in the markets over the past 12 months, we're still seeing continued investor demand for safe, diversified exposure to the crypto ecosystem," said AJ Nary, Co-Founder, HeightZero. "Rather than trying to pick and choose specific coins and tokens, financial advisors can now access a thoughtfully designed, diversified portfolio of assets via a singular framework."

For media inquiries, please contact: Tom Casper at t.casper@lyonswealth.com or 407-951-8710.

About Lyons Wealth Management:

Lyons Wealth Management offers comprehensive financial planning for those who want to preserve their wealth and create a succession plan. We believe that all of our clients are unique, and there is no one size fits all approach in wealth management. We take the time to understand your needs, dreams, goals, and aspirations to create a tailored strategy that addresses your priorities. Our mission is to deliver unparalleled client experience while developing a business that our team will want to work at indefinitely.

About CoinDesk Indices:

CoinDesk Indices (CDI), a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. We are driven by precision, rigor, research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk, a media, events, data, and indices company, is the most influential and trusted platform for the global crypto ecosystem.

About HeightZero:

HeightZero is an open technology solution that brings together best in class market capabilities allowing asset managers such as financial advisors, family offices, SMAs and broker dealers to gain exposure to the rapidly expanding crypto ecosystem on behalf of their clients, through direct investment. Their turn-key asset management platform (TDAMP) provides a security-forward suite of features that aim to simplify the inherently complex practice of investing in cryptocurrencies, while also providing peace of mind for both investment managers and their clients. Founded in 2019 by a team of fintech experts, cryptographers and ETF strategists with decades of combined experience, HeightZero is focused on a simple goal: Provide transparent access to digital assets in an intuitive, scalable and secure manner.

Disclosures:

*Lyons Wealth Management Accolades:

The Catalyst Lyons Tactical Allocation Fund has been awarded 5 Stars by Morningstar for 10 years through December 2022

"America's Top Performers" by Thompson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards for 5 years, 2019

"REFINITIV" Lipper Fund Award for 2016, 2018, 2019 for highest consistent return value among 351 funds for the 5 years ending 11/30/2017

"Investors Choice - 10 Year Anniversary" Award. 2021 Top Performers Award - Equity Category best fund under 100m

CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote, or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. ©2023 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

