Epazz Metaverse On-Site Remote Assist Product to Expand Into Europe

CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its On-Site Remote Assist product, which is integrated into metaverse technology, will be expanding into other European countries.

The company has been focusing on the German market because the technology resulted from a research project in Berlin. Now, after the recent success of obtaining initial beta customers in Germany, the company will be expanding its On-Site Remote Assist technology throughout Europe. The company is in the process of adding new languages to tillerstack.com and will be hiring additional personnel in our Dublin, Ireland, office.

Following Epazz’s newly acquired client contracts in Germany, the company will be attending more industry trade shows in different European countries.

TillerStack field management software, a member of Epazz Holdings, advanced its revolutionary On-Site-Remote Assist product, a precursor to the metaverse technology that is being integrated into real-world applications.

Epazz’s metaverse technology, when combined with the On-Site Remote Assist product, will enable remote field workers, repair and maintenance crews and inspection and monitoring teams to conduct on-site video calls. They will be able to communicate with machine experts via the On-Site Remote Assistance and create real-time quality assessments, live training, proof of work and reports.

Epazz has developed smart data glasses as an accessory hardware that is essential for using the On-Site Remote Assist product. This invention lets field workers accomplish their jobs with a real-time video stream that connects distant technicians and back-end office experts. The technology further enables access to local and distributed knowledge objects, automated expert mapping and company-specific configurations.

Epazz Founder, Director and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley, said, “We are excited our technology is gaining traction in Germany, and now it is time to expand the marketing throughout Europe.”

About Epazz, Inc. (https://www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions and blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and it is a cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and public sector. Epazz is developing metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. The company is also upgrading its business solutions so they can be fully integrated into the metaverse and will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for the metaverse.

