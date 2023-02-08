The pea starch market size is estimated to be valued at USD 156 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 211 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.2%

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pea Starch Market by Source, Grade, Product Type, Application, Function and Region - Global Forecast 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05605402/?utm_source=GNW

Apart from this, the market is also driven by factors such as the integrated use of pea starch in the textile industry, growth in demand for gluten-free products, and the cost-effectiveness of manufacturing pea starch. The pea starch market has been witnessing significant demand in developing countries such as China and India due to rising awareness of healthy and natural ingredients in food products, along with increasing production of food and feed products in these countries.

• By grade, food segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The food segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.This is because of its varied applications in the bakery, confectionery, dairy, and savory & snacks segments.



Because of its gluten-free nature and enhanced functionalities of gelling, thickening, binding, and texturizing, pea starch is used in food applications.Moreover, it is used in noodles, meat, frying, soups and sauces, pasta, canned products, dairy products, confectionery, extruded snacks, and breakfast cereals.



It is largely used for improving palletization and texture.



By application, food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment dominated the global pea starch market due to the increase in consumption of processed food and ready-to-eat meal products among consumers.The food & beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in the trend of clean-label products.



Moreover, it is largely used for rendering food products with the required texture, consistency, and stability.Pea starch is a clean-label substitute for modified starch derived from potato and corn.



Pea starch has witnessed acceptance in recent years in the food & beverage industry due to the increase in demand for natural or organic ingredients over inorganic ingredients. Pea starch is mostly used in soups, sauces, and snacks, as it acts as an excellent thickener and texturizer in these products.



By product type, modified starch segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The modified starch segment, based on product type, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.Modification of pea starch is required from both dry and wet milling operations using extrusion technologies and drum drying.



Drum drying is done to obtain gelatinized starch pastes and non-gelatinized starch slurries.Before drum drying, starches are mixed with different ratios of water and starch to obtain the slurry or pre-gelatinized form by heating to obtain the paste.



The drum-dried slurry and paste samples are then milled to reduce the particle size for analytical purposes.



By function, binding & thickening segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The binding & thickening segment, based on function, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.Pea starch has a major application in savory snacks, where it is prominently used for thickening and binding.



Also, in the pet food industry, its major applications are for binding. Pea starch is mostly preferred in such applications because of its gluten-free nature.



By source, organic pea segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By source, inorganic pea starch accounted for the larger share, but organic pea starch is projected to be the faster-growing segment.This is because of the rising trend for clean-label products as well as growing consumer awareness.



People are demanding GMO-free products, and the premiumization trend further supports this. Due to these factors, the organic pea starch segment is expected to grow at a higher rate, especially for food & beverage applications.



Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest rate

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for pea starch during the forecast period.This is attributed to a large number of players in the Asian countries manufacturing pea starch.



Most dry peas produced in the US and Canada are imported by Asian countries, primarily China.They are then processed to manufacture pea starch.



The Asian countries generally use this pea starch in manufacturing vermicelli and noodles.Since the consumption of these products is the highest in Asian countries, the pea starch market is also the largest in these countries.



The region is also witnessing an increased demand for convenience food products such as bakery and confectionery, where the application of pea starch for binding, thickening, and gelling is significant. All these factors further support market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Key vendors operating in this market include Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd. (China), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Emsland Group (Germany), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Axiom Foods Inc. (US). Key market players and other players have adopted various business strategies, such as expansions, investments, agreements, joint ventures, and new product launches, in the last few years to cater to the growing demand for pea starch globally.



The pea starch market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).



