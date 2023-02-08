Research Report: Bioadhesive Market Size & Share to Surpass $16.07 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bioadhesives Market is valued at USD 6.84 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 16.07 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The bioadhesives market is anticipated to perform well due to several key factors, including an environment-friendly nature, strong retail sales, and are now favored over synthetic adhesives

We forecast that the plant-based category in bioadhesives market to grow at a CAGR of over 5.6% over the forecast period. An increase in replacement for the petro-based raw materials for manufacturing of adhesives is factor fuelling segmental growth.

What are Bioadhesive?

Bioadhesives are adhesives made from natural materials, typically proteins or polysaccharides, instead of synthetic polymers. They are biodegradable and environmentally friendly compared to traditional petroleum-based adhesives. They have applications in various industries, including wood and paper, construction, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. Bioadhesives have the advantage of being biocompatible and can be used as surgical glue, wound closure and drug delivery systems.

Bioadhesive Market Sample Report Includes:

Market Overview: A summary of the current market size, growth rate, and trends, along with an analysis of the key drivers and challenges facing the bioadhesive market.

A summary of the current market size, growth rate, and trends, along with an analysis of the key drivers and challenges facing the bioadhesive market. Market Segmentation: The market is divided into segments based on type, application, and geography, providing a comprehensive overview of the market landscape.

The market is divided into segments based on type, application, and geography, providing a comprehensive overview of the market landscape. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the key players in the bioadhesive market, including market share, product portfolio, and recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the key players in the bioadhesive market, including market share, product portfolio, and recent developments. Regional Analysis: A detailed analysis of the bioadhesive market by geography, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

A detailed analysis of the bioadhesive market by geography, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Market Forecasts: Projections of the market size and growth rate over the next five years, based on historical data and market trends.

Projections of the market size and growth rate over the next five years, based on historical data and market trends. Key Trends: An analysis of the key trends shaping the bioadhesive market, including advances in technology and increasing demand for sustainable products.

An analysis of the key trends shaping the bioadhesive market, including advances in technology and increasing demand for sustainable products. Key Drivers and Challenges: A discussion of the key drivers of market growth, such as growing awareness of environmental sustainability and increasing demand for biodegradable products, along with the key challenges facing the market, such as high costs and limited availability of raw materials.



Top Players in the Global Bioadhesive Market

Arkema

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Camurus

Beardow Adams

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Henkel AG

Bioadhesive Market Dynamics

Growing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability: The increasing focus on reducing environmental impact has led to a growing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable products, including bioadhesives.

Increase in Demand for Biodegradable Products: As consumers become more conscious of their impact on the environment, they are increasingly looking for products that are biodegradable and do not harm the environment.

Advancements in Technology: Advances in technology have led to the development of new and improved bioadhesive products, making them more cost-effective and widely available.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging: The growth of e-commerce and the rise in online shopping have led to an increase in the demand for sustainable packaging, which is driving demand for bioadhesives industry.

Growing Use in Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications: Bioadhesives are widely used in medical and pharmaceutical applications, such as wound closure, drug delivery systems, and surgical glues.

Bioadhesive Market Restraints

High Costs: The high costs associated with the production of bioadhesives are a major challenge, as they are typically more expensive than traditional synthetic adhesives.

Limited Availability of Raw Materials: The limited availability of raw materials, such as natural proteins and polysaccharides, is a major challenge for the bioadhesive market.

Lack of Awareness: Despite the increasing demand for sustainable products, there is still a lack of awareness among consumers about the benefits of bioadhesives industry.

Competition from Synthetic Adhesives: Synthetic adhesives, which are widely used in various industries, pose a significant challenge to the bioadhesive market due to their low cost and proven effectiveness.

Bioadhesive Market Future Trends

Increase in Sustainable Packaging: The growth of e-commerce and the rise in online shopping is expected to drive the demand for sustainable packaging, which will in turn drive the demand for bioadhesives market.

Growing Demand for Renewable and Biobased Products: The demand for renewable and biobased products is expected to continue to grow as consumers look for alternatives to petroleum-based products.

Expansion into Emerging Markets: The bioadhesive market is expected to expand into emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, due to the growing demand for sustainable products in these regions.

Growth in End-use Industries: The growth of end-use industries, such as construction, packaging, and medical devices, is expected to drive the demand for global bioadhesives market.

Bioadhesive Market Segmentation

By Type

Animal

Plant

By Application

Paper & Packaging

Medical

Woodworking

Personal Care

Construction

Others

Future of Bioadhesive Market by Vantage Market Research

The future of the bioadhesive market looks promising, driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable products, increasing use in medical and pharmaceutical applications, and advances in technology. The use of bioadhesives in sustainable packaging is also expected to increase in the coming years, as e-commerce and online shopping continue to grow. The expansion of the bioadhesive market into emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is also expected to contribute to its growth.

In addition, the growing demand for renewable and biobased products, as well as the growth of end-use industries, such as construction, packaging, and medical devices, are expected to drive the demand for bioadhesives in the future. However, the high costs associated with the production of bioadhesives and the limited availability of raw materials remain challenges that need to be overcome in order for the bioadhesive market to reach its full potential.

Top 3 Companies in Bioadhesive Market Profiles

Arkema is a leading global chemical company that operates in several industries, including the bioadhesive market. The company offers a range of bioadhesive products for various applications, including packaging, construction, and medical devices. Arkema has been making significant investments in research and development to develop new and improved bioadhesive products, and the company is expected to continue to play a key role in the growth of the bioadhesive market in the coming years. Arkema's bioadhesive products are known for their high performance, sustainability, and reliability, making them a popular choice among customers in various industries. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is a multinational corporation that operates in several industries, including the bioadhesive market. The company offers a range of bioadhesive products for various applications, including packaging, construction, and medical devices. DuPont has been making significant investments in research and development to develop new and improved bioadhesive products, and the company is expected to continue to play a key role in the growth of the bioadhesive market in the coming years. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is a leading multinational consumer goods and chemical company that operates in several industries, including the bioadhesive market. The company offers a range of bioadhesive products for various applications, including packaging, construction, and medical devices. Henkel has been making significant investments in research and development to develop new and improved bioadhesive products, and the company is expected to continue to play a key role in the growth of the bioadhesive market in the coming years. Henkel's bioadhesive products are known for their high performance, sustainability, and reliability, making them a popular choice among customers in various industries.



Bioadhesive Market Recent Development

Feb 2022: Ashland launches Polyclar™ Brew Right Granules, a more straightforward solution for upstream clarification.

Ashland launches Polyclar™ Brew Right Granules, a more straightforward solution for upstream clarification. February 2020: Henkel AG opened a new plant near Pune, India with an investment of $57 million, The business unit aims to meet the demand of Indian industries for high performance adhesives, sealants and surface treatment products. The new smart factory meets the highest standards of sustainability and Industry 4.0 operations.

Bioadhesive Market Regional Analysis

The global bioadhesive market is segmented into several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Each region has its own unique market dynamics and growth prospects.

North America: North America is one of the largest markets for bioadhesives, driven by the presence of leading bioadhesive manufacturers and the growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products.

Europe: Europe is a significant market for bioadhesives, driven by the growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products and the presence of several leading bioadhesive manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market for bioadhesives, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products, and the growth of end-use industries, such as construction and packaging.

Rest of the World: The Rest of the World, including Latin America and the Middle East, is a growing market for bioadhesives, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products and the growth of end-use industries.

Each region has its own unique opportunities and challenges, and the global bioadhesives industry is expected to grow in all regions in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products and advances in technology.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.84 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 16.07 Billion CAGR 11.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Arkema, Henkel AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Beardow Adams, Camurus, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

