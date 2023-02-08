Needle-Free Injection Market Size Growing at 9.7% CAGR Set to Reach USD 2.6 Billion By 2030

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Needle-Free Injection Market Size gathered USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 2.6 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.



Needle-Free Injection Market Highlights and Statistics

The global Needle-Free Injection market size in 2021 stood at USD 1,200 Million and is set to reach USD 2,600 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%

The demand for needle-free injections is driven by the increasing need for safer, more convenient, and less painful methods of administering medications and vaccines.

Advances in technology, such as the development of wearable devices and smart inhalers, are expected to drive the growth of the needle-free injection market share.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, is expected to increase demand for needle-free injections for disease management.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the needle-free injection market share, due to the increasing awareness of needle-free injections and the growing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major players in the needle-free injection market include BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Medtronic, Ypsomed AG, Injex Pharma AG, and Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

Needle-Free Injection Market Overview

The needle-free injection market is a rapidly growing industry that is centered around the development and distribution of alternative methods for administering medications and vaccines without the use of traditional hypodermic needles. This technology utilizes various mechanisms to deliver drugs or vaccines into the body without penetrating the skin with a needle. Some of the key applications for needle-free injections include vaccinations, pain management, insulin delivery for individuals with diabetes, and cosmetic treatments.

One of the primary benefits of needle-free injections is the increased level of safety they provide. Traditional needle injections can pose a risk of infection, transmission of blood-borne diseases, and accidental needle sticks. Additionally, needle-free injections are more comfortable for patients and can eliminate the fear and anxiety associated with traditional needle injections.

There are several different types of needle-free injection technologies available on the market, each with its own unique features and benefits. These include jet injectors, which use high-pressure to propel medication through the skin, and spring-powered devices, which use a rapid-fire motion to deliver medication into the skin.

The needle-free injection market share is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology, increased demand for safer and more convenient methods of administering medications, and a growing global population in need of medical care. The industry is poised for substantial growth in the future, particularly as new and innovative applications for needle-free injections continue to emerge.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3131

Needle-Free Injection Market Report Coverage:

Market Needle-Free Injection Market Needle-Free Injection Market Size 2021 USD 1.2 Billion Needle-Free Injection Market Forecast 2030 USD 2.6 Billion Needle-Free Injection Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 9.7% Needle-Free Injection Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Needle-Free Injection Market Base Year 2021 Needle-Free Injection Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Technology, By Usability, By Delivery Site, By Application, By End-Use, And By Geography Needle-Free Injection Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Aijex Pharma International Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc, Crossject, Ferring B.V., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Medical International Technology Inc., NuGen Medical Devices, Penjet Corporation, PharmaJet, and Portal Instruments. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Needle-Free Injection Market

Innovations in technology: The development of new and improved needle-free injection technologies, such as jet injectors and spring-powered devices, is driving growth in the market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, is driving demand for needle-free injections for disease management.

Growing geriatric population: The growing geriatric population is expected to increase demand for needle-free injections, as older individuals are more prone to needle-related injuries and may have a higher aversion to traditional needle injections.

Growing demand for insulin delivery: The increasing demand for needle-free insulin delivery, particularly for individuals with diabetes, is driving growth in the market.

Growing demand for needle-free injectors in the veterinary market: The increasing demand for needle-free injectors in the veterinary market, particularly for the administration of vaccines and medications in animals, is driving growth in the market.

Growing cosmetic market: The increasing demand for cosmetic treatments, such as Botox injections, is driving growth in the needle-free injection market size.

Needle-Free Injection Market Dynamics

Growing demand for home healthcare: The rise in home healthcare is driving demand for needle-free injections, as they allow for the administration of medications and vaccines in a more convenient and comfortable setting.

Growing demand for needle-free vaccines: The increasing demand for needle-free vaccines, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving growth in the market.

Growing demand for self-administration: The growing demand for self-administration of medications is driving demand for needle-free injections.

Growing demand for pain management: The increasing demand for alternative methods of pain management, such as needle-free injections, is driving growth in the market.

Growing awareness: The increasing awareness of needle-free injections and their benefits is driving demand for these products.

Wearable devices: The development of wearable needle-free injection devices is a growing trend in the market, allowing for the continuous administration of medications and improved disease management.

Growth Hampering Factors in the for Needle-Free Injection Market

Safety concerns: The safety concerns associated with needle-free injections, such as the risk of infection and the potential for tissue damage, are hindering growth in the market.

Complexity of use: The complexity of use and the lack of training available for healthcare providers is a hindrance to the growth of the market.

Resistance to change: The resistance to change and the preference for traditional needle injections by healthcare providers and patients is hindering growth in the market.

Competition from alternative methods: The competition from alternative methods, such as oral medications and traditional needle injections, is hindering growth in the market.

Limited product portfolio: The limited product portfolio and the lack of diversity in needle-free injection products is hindering growth in the market.

Poor product performance: The poor performance of some needle-free injection products, such as inconsistent dosing and poor efficacy, is hindering growth in the market.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/needle-free-injection-market

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Prefilled

Fillable

By Type

Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-Based Needle Free Injectors



By Technology

Laser powered Needle-Free Injectors

Vibration based Needle-Free Injectors

Gas Powered Needle-Free Injectors

Spring Based Needle-Free Injectors

By Usability

Reusable

Disposable

Delivery Site

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Subcutaneous



Application

Pain Management

Insulin Delivery

Vaccine Delivery

Other

End Use

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Labs



Needle-Free Injection Market Overview by Region

North America’s Needle-Free Injection Market share is the highest globally, due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a large geriatric population, and the increasing demand for home healthcare services. The region is home to several market leaders, such as Merck, Sanofi, and BD, who are investing in research and development to develop innovative needle-free injection products. The increasing demand for cosmetic treatments, such as Botox injections, is also driving growth in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Needle-Free Injection market share is fastest growing, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for home healthcare services, and the expanding middle class. The region is home to several emerging economies, such as India and China, which are investing heavily in the healthcare sector and contributing to the growth of the market. The increasing demand for self-administration of medications and the growing demand for needle-free insulin delivery are also driving growth in the region.

Europe is another key market for Needle-Free Injection, driven by the increasing demand for home healthcare services, the growing geriatric population, and the growing awareness of the benefits of needle-free injections. The region has a well-established healthcare system and a high standard of living, which is contributing to the growth of the market. The increasing demand for needle-free vaccines, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is also driving growth in the region.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Needle-Free Injection market share. The region has a large and growing middle class, which is driving demand for healthcare services, including needle-free injections. The increasing demand for cosmetic treatments, such as Botox injections, is also driving growth in the region.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3131

Needle-Free Injection Market Key Players

The Needle-Free Injection Market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the industry. Some of the key players in the market include Merck, Sanofi, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, 3M, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer, Injex Pharma AG, Zogenix, Inc., Nova Pharma, Valeritas, Inc., Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Uscom Limited. These players are constantly developing new and innovative needle-free injection products and strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Related Reports:

The Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and to reach around USD 1,812.6 Million by 2028.

The Global Medical Micro Injection Molding Market is anticipated to reach market size of around USD 500 Million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Global Recycled Thermoplastic Market in 2018 was above USD 50 Billion and is expected to grow more than USD 103 Billion by 2026. The market is expected to register a CAGR of above 9% from 2019-2026.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com