Nutritional Immunology Market to Hit USD 116.80 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.23% from 2022-2028, owing to Rising Demand for Nutritional Products among Health Conscious Population

Westford USA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American region is expected to remain the leader in the nutritional immunology market due to the increasing awareness of consumers about the importance of a healthy diet and dietary supplements for maintaining a strong immune system. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious illnesses caused by weakened immune systems is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in marketing and advertising campaigns promoting nutritional products is expected to drive significant demand for the market.

As per the study by SkyQuest, 73% of the population in developed regions have made dietary supplements a part of their daily routine. The trend is seen across both genders, with most men and women over 18 regularly consuming these supplements. However, the highest consumer group of dietary supplements happens to be adults within the age range of 35 to 54, with an impressive 78% of them incorporating these supplements into their diet. It shows people's increasing importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle with nutritional products.

Nutrition plays a crucial role in the functioning of the immune system and the body's ability to fight off infections and diseases. Nutritional immunology is the scientific study of the relationship between nutrition and the immune system. It looks at how dietary elements, such as vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, impact the immune response and its ability to defend against pathogens. This field of research also explores the influence of other factors, such as genetics, aging, and the environment, on the interplay between nutrition and the immune system.

Vitamin Segment to Drive Significant Sales due to Increasing Popularity of Immunity Booster Products

The demand for vitamins in the dietary supplement market has been rising, making it the dominant ingredient in the industry. It is largely due to the need for energy and weight management among working professionals and sports athletes. The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a significant role in the increase in demand for vitamins and immunity boosters, as people are looking for ways to boost their immune systems and protect themselves from illnesses. The aging population is another factor contributing to the market's growth, as they often suffer from a weak immune system and require nutritional products to maintain their health. The high demand for vitamins and immunity boosters is expected to continue driving the future dietary supplement market's growth.

North America is poised to dominate nutritional immunology, with a leading market share of 37.1% in 2021. The region's growing demand for immune health supplements and increasing consumer awareness drive market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of American consumers investing in preventative supplements is fueling the market expansion in this region. The robust presence of leading players in the market, combined with the widespread availability of immune health products, will also contribute to North America's continued market dominance.

Pharmacy Segment Emerges as the Major Distribution Channel Serving the Customized Medications Requirements

The retail pharmacy sector is predicted to significantly contribute to the overall market share in the coming years. It can be attributed to the increasing availability of over-the-counter medications at retail pharmacies and the growing patient preference for these products. In addition, with the proliferation of western-style drug stores and the ease of access to drugs and medical supplies, this sector is poised to have the largest market share in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand for customized medications for minor ailments and the push toward cost-effective treatment options by healthcare providers are expected to fuel the global market's growth further.

With a projected growth rate of 12.8% from 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific region is set to be a key player in the nutritional immunology market. Such growth is due to the growing trend towards personalized nutrition, especially among those facing simple metabolic disorders or gut-related health problems that are not typically addressed by conventional treatments. Additionally, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of having a strong immune system to ward off infections, driving demand for immune health supplements in the region.

The nutritional immunology industry report offers an all-encompassing analysis of the market's value chain, providing valuable insights for market players to gain a competitive edge. The report delves into the value chain to help businesses make informed decisions and maximize profits. Additionally, the report sheds light on important market trends, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product portfolios, product pipelines, and business strategies.

Key Developments in Nutritional Immunology Market

Allergan Aesthetics, a subsidiary of ABBVie, has announced the launch of the highly anticipated SkinMedica® Even & Correct Collection. This Collection includes three clinically proven products - Advanced Brightening Treatment, Brightening Treatment Pads, and Dark Spot Cream - designed to deliver effective and targeted results. These products work together to improve skin tone and reduce hyperpigmentation on the face, giving users a brighter, more even complexion.

The US FDA has given its stamp of approval to Stimufend® - a biosimilar developed by the globally renowned healthcare company Fresenius Kabi. This treatment is specifically designed for patients suffering from non-myeloid malignancies who are undergoing myelosuppressive anti-cancer medication. In addition, the medication has been approved for use in cases where patients have a significantly higher incidence of febrile neutropenia.

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, has taken a significant step towards enhancing its wellness portfolio by acquiring Endura Mass, a popular nutritional supplement brand, from Medinnbelle Herbalcare Private Limited. The acquisition includes the well-known Endura® brand and its associated trademarks, further solidifying Cipla's commitment to shifting its focus from illness to wellness. This strategic move will enable Cipla to expand its product offerings in the nutritional supplement market and cater to a wider audience seeking wellness solutions.

Noida-based Vedas Cure, a leading player in the Ayurvedic healthcare space, has launched its latest offering - Vedas Vitaminerals Plus Syrup. This innovative product is an all-in-one solution that provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in a single syrup. Furthermore, the syrup is explicitly formulated for therapeutic use, making it a must-have for those seeking natural and holistic remedies for various health concerns. Vedas Cure is poised to significantly impact the Ayurvedic healthcare industry with its commitment to providing quality and effective solutions.

