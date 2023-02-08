15.01% Growth in Cloud Radio Access Network Market by 2028 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Pune, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

C-RAN (cloud radio access network) is a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture for radio access networks (RAN) that enables large-scale deployment, collaborative radio technology support, and real-time virtualization capabilities. The global Cloud Radio Access Network market size was valued at USD 1673.28 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3873.11 million by 2028.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

ASOCS Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu

Datang Mobile

Mavenir

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Altiostar

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Segmentation by Types:

Centralization Technology

Virtualization Technology

Segmentation by Applications: -

Large Public Venues

Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas

High-density Urban Areas

Suburban and Rural Areas

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Global Cloud Radio Access Network scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

