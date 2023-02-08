New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281022/?utm_source=GNW





The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market will grow from $28.43 billion in 2022 to $30.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $37.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The veterinary pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of biological drugs, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, sedatives, and antihistaminic.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Veterinary pharmaceuticals are a class of drugs that are pharmacologically active and used to control, prevent, and treat diseases in animals. They have an effect when administered to animals and are rapidly broken down into active ingredients due to small intestine metabolism.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market.



The regions covered in the veterinary pharmaceuticals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of veterinary pharmaceuticals include veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics, veterinary parasiticides, and other types.Veterinary vaccines provide protection against one or more diseases, which can lower the severity or prevent certain diseases entirely.



The routes of administration include oral and other routes of administration for animal types, including companion animals and livestock animals. The vaccines include inactivated vaccines, attenuated vaccines, and recombinant vaccines.



The increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary pharmaceuticals market.The increase in the incidence of diseases in livestock and companion animals will require medicines to treat the animals for the diseases.



For instance, according to the Banfield State of Pet Health Report, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs has increased by 79.7% from 13.1 cases per 10,000 to 23.6 cases whereas the prevalence rate increased by 18% in cats. The increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals results in an increased demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals.



The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is being restrained by a lack of awareness about animal healthcare.According to the Animal Welfare Act 2006, proper healthcare means the pet should have regular vaccinations, a suitable diet, protection from pain and suffering, suffering and should be free from any kind of disease.



According to the PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) UK report, only 38% of people in the UK are aware of this legislation which shows a very less proportion of the population is aware of animal healthcare and acts as a major restraint for the market.



The rise of generic drugs for animal care is being seen as the latest trend in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market.The economical nature of generic drugs enables pet lovers to take care of their pets efficiently.



The FDA has approved 22 generic animal drugs for cats and dogs, which has increased the adoption of generic drugs by veterinarians. According to a survey conducted on 520 veterinarians by Brakke and Trone Brand Energy Inc., around 80% of the veterinarians confirmed that they are using generic drugs to save the pet owners’ money. However, the lower margin of profit given by generic drug manufacturers compared with the heavy margins of branded drugs needs to be looked into by veterinarians.



The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is regulated by government agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US Food and Drug Administration), and others.For instance, the EU agencies require 6 to 12 months to approve veterinary medicinal products.



Moreover, it requires all parts of the registration dossier to be submitted together, unlike the US-FDA, which accepts phased submissions.The US-FDA assesses each technical section for 6 months which may be extended to another 6 month cycle if questions or concerns are raised.



However, the technical sections’ assessment is done simultaneously, and therefore, the manufacturers should identify the time-consuming steps and plan the work accordingly and estimate the date of approval.Also, the license validity and renewal of the application in the EU region is very difficult upon the existing regulatory policies.



Therefore, the manufacturers of veterinary pharmaceuticals should plan well, communicate effectively to minimize the costs and reduce timelines.



The countries covered in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The veterinary pharmaceuticals research report is one of a series of new reports that provides veterinary pharmaceuticals statistics, including veterinary pharmaceuticals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with veterinary pharmaceuticals share, detailed veterinary pharmaceuticals segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary pharmaceuticals industry. This veterinary pharmaceuticals research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

