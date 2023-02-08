At a CAGR of 5.1% The Liquid Handling System Market Grows at $5.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets, "Liquid Handling System Market by Product (Pipettes, Consumables, Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software), Type, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", the global liquid handling system market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.0 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $5.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026.

Liquid Handling System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Value by 2026 $5.1 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% Historical Data 2016–2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (Latin America- and Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Brooks Automation Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (US), SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK), Corning Incorporated (US), Gilson Incorporated (US), Greiner Bio-One international GMBH (Germany), HiTec Zang GMBH (Germany), TOMTEC (US), Metrohm A.G (Switzerland), Gardner Denver (US), Endress+Hauser (Sweden), Hudson Robotics (US), Integra Biosciences Ltd. (Switzerland), Brand GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Orochem Technologies Inc. (US). Key Market Opportunities Changing scenario in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Global expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

The growth of this market is majorly driven by Increasing funding for life science research, Growing market demand for high-throughput screening. However, pricing limitations and the slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories may restrain the market growth.

Based on the type, the global liquid handling system market is segmented into automated, Electronic, and Manual systems. The automated liquid handling systems segment is expected to dominate the global liquid handling systems market. Automation in research laboratories and advanced applications of automated liquid handling systems are the key factors driving the growth of the automated liquid handling systems market.

Based on the products, the global liquid handling system market is segmented into Pipettes, Consumables. Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software, and Other Products. The pipette segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of the global liquid handling systems market due to their wide applications. These are used in a wide variety of experiment processes in chemistry, molecular biology (biotechnology), medical science, experiments in natural science in general, analysis of food and chemicals, food safety inspections, and inspections in clinical examinations.

Based on the application, the global liquid handling system market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Genomics, Clinical Diagnostic, Proteomics, and Other Applications. The Drug Discovery segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period which can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic disorders and increasing demand for various types of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs across the globe.

Based on the End User, the liquid handling system market is segmented into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutes, and Other End Users. Hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to automation in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced liquid handling systems are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Based on the region, the liquid handling system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the liquid handling system market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven by growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and increasing investments in life sciences research are the key factors driving the growth of the liquid handling systems market in North America.

Key Players:

The major players in the Liquid Handling System are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Brooks Automation Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (US), SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK), Corning Incorporated (US), and Gilson Incorporated (US).

Top Liquid Handling System Market Player:

Thermo Fisher Scientific accounted for the largest share of 25–30% of the liquid handling systems market in 2020. The company invested USD 1.4 billion in R&D activities in 2021 (3.58% of the total revenue). Thermo Fisher’s extensive R&D enables the company to enhance its technology, software, and service capabilities. A significant focus on R&D activities also helps the company provide innovative products and maintain and improve its competitive position in the liquid handling market space. With its broad product portfolio, strong marketing efforts, and wide geographic presence, the company is expected to grow at a high rate in the liquid handling market during the forecast period

Danaher Corporation is an important player in the liquid handling market. Its subsidiary Beckman Colter offers analytical instruments, reagents, and consumables. In 2020, the company spent USD 1,348 million on R&D. Furthermore, it is focused on opportunities to extend its global reach and advance its technology; in 2021, around 64.2% of Danaher’s sales were derived from customers outside North America. This highlights its strong presence and focus on high-growth markets across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Recent Developments:

Agilent Technologies, Inc (US) Agilent released VWorks 14.0 Plus, which introduced compliance-enabling features built for the Agilent Bravo Automated Liquid Handling Platform

InSphero (Switzerland) and Hamilton Company (US) announced a collaboration to improve the production and handling of spheroids using advanced liquid handling technology.

Liquid Handling System Market Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global Liquid Handling System market based on product, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyse micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyse opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW) 2

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyse their product portfolios, market shares, and core competencies

To track and analyse competitive developments such as acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships in the Liquid Handling System market

