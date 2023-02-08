HYLA™ Featured at the 2023 CHAMPS Trade Show in Las Vegas

2023 Endexx® Sales at Record Pace

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC), a provider of innovative, plant-based, and sustainable health and skincare products, announced today that its division HYLA will be showcasing their innovative and highly successful line of Guarana and Dopa non-nicotine Vape products for the first time to retail buyers in the US market at this week’s CHAMPS show in Las Vegas, Nevada. HYLA products can be seen at Booth #5263 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from December 8th through the 11th.

Endexx CEO Todd Davis stated, “HYLA products have already generated over 3 million in revenue with current outstanding purchase orders of another 3 million. HYLA products in America are an obvious replacement for nicotine based vape products facing mass scrutiny. Early revenue indications for the calendar year 2023 are well in excess of 10 million, a 10x increase over 2022 revenues. We anticipate 2 to 3 years of exponential growth.” Davis added, “CHAMPS offers great exposure to the market for HYLA products as we scale up for a banner year.”

Event: CHAMPS Trade Show Winter 2023

Date: Wednesday February 8 to the 11th

Location: Booth # 5263

Visit: www.TryHyla.com

0% Nicotine. 100% Plants

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. More information on potential factors that could affect our results is included “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022.

