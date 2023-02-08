Kubient Builds on Proprietary KAI Platform by Announcing KAI 2.0

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) (“Kubient'' or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, today announced the release of KAI 2.0, the latest update to its proprietary ad fraud identification and prevention technology, Kubient Artificial Intelligence (“KAI”).



KAI 2.0 comes with improvements for the entire suite of KAI functionalities, including:

Expanded real-time AI with 25 algorithms running in under 10 milliseconds and built-in efficiencies to significantly expand the number and complexity of algorithms in the future

Full support for the much larger scale IPv6 protocol (to add to the existing IPv4 support)

Extensive supply path optimization (SPO) support with ads.txt and Sellers.JSON/ SupplyChain Object verification

Enhanced support for new CTV and audio formats

Data mining capabilities for identifying what is driving fraud at the most granular level with more than 50 specific potential causes in order to be able to take action to mitigate it



“While ChatGPT has shown the public the productive power of what AI can bring, fraudsters are using similar AI tools to continue building their arsenal for fake websites, apps, digital media impressions, etc. This launch ensures that our core AI technology stays many steps ahead of the fraudsters with significant AI firepower to thwart their efforts,” said Leon Zemel, Chief Product Officer of Kubient. “At the same time, this release drives significant feature benefits for our publisher and advertiser clients. It’s exciting to think about the roadmap ahead as we continue to add value-added features for our clients, such as postbid fraud blocking and monitoring, IAB RTB 2.6 / podding support, and monetization tools.”

The KAI 2.0 update comes just two months after the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued its patent for KAI in December 2022, which established Kubient as the intellectual property owner of KAI from now until 2040.

“The release of KAI 2.0 shows our commitment and focus on investing in Kubient’s differentiated KAI technology and supporting our vision for using AI to drive a cleaner and more transparent digital media ecosystem,” said Paul Roberts, CEO and founder of Kubient.

To learn more about Kubient and KAI, please visit, https://kubient.com/kai/ .

