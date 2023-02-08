Geomembranes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global geomembranes market size was worth US$ 2 Bn in 2020. The global market is estimated to cross value of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031. Industry growth is expected at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2021 and 2031. Geomembranes have been becoming increasingly popular in recent years given their expanding use in the mining industry. As such, the global geomembranes market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the near future. Rise in use of geomembrane liners, particularly in waste management and water management applications, is anticipated to fuel business opportunities in the global industry.



Increase in investments in infrastructure development is likely to fuel market development. However, growth of the global geomembranes market is hampered by the high cost of raw materials. Market participants are expected to focus on boosting their operations' productivity as well as efficiency to increase revenue. Other major companies are concentrating on R&D, partnerships, and product improvements to establish themselves in the global market.

Download a sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2998

Market demand for geomembranes is anticipated to rise across a number of end-use sectors, including water management, agriculture, construction, mining, and plastics. Sewage treatment is one of the services related to drinking water and wastewater that makes use of geomembranes. Liners made of geomembranes are used to seal reservoirs, dams, and canals.

Key Findings of Market Report

Leachate seepage is prevented by using geomembranes. Increase in use of geomembranes in the mining industry is anticipated to support market development. Geomembranes are utilized to build more effective barriers, stronger access roads, as well as compact, safe retaining walls in the mining sector. Technological and financial benefits of geomembranes are a focus for manufacturers who serve the mining industry. As a result, firms in the global geomembranes market are estimated to have lucrative growth prospects.





HDPE is predicted to dominate the global market as it is an important raw material used in the making of geomembranes. It is simple to install and possesses strong thermal stability. HDPE exhibits high strength, which is a trait that is required in numerous applications. As such, it is preferred over all other raw materials, which is expected to fuel business growth of the segment in the next few years. Besides, it is extensively employed in construction and mining industries as its use is prevalent in the production of geomembrane and has significant growth potential.



Global Geomembranes Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in pollution levels throughout the world have contributed to problems such as global warming and harsh weather. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have all contributed to an increase in waste production across the globe. Waste management is increasingly in demand as a means of reducing pollution. The demand for waste & waste management is estimated to boost the geomembrane market.



Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2998<ype=S

Global Geomembranes Market: Regional Landscape

In 2020, geomembranes markets in North America and Latin America were among the most lucrative, and the trend is expected to continue between 2021 and 2031. Both regions are expected to account for leading market share of the global industry. This can be attributed to the enormous volume of mining operations and the extensive presence of foreign mining corporations in Latin America and North America.



Global Geomembranes Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Firestone Building Products

Solmax International Inc.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG.

Officine Maccaferri SpA

Agru America Inc.

Carlisle Syntec Systems

Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2998

Global Geomembranes Market: Segmentation

Raw Material

HDPE

MDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

mLLDPE

Recycled

Processing Type

Blown Film

Cast Film

Thickness

<1 mm

1-2 mm

2-3 mm

>3 mm

Application

Waste Management

Mining

Water Management

Construction

Agriculture (Water Reservoir & Canals, Covers, Aquaculture, and Others)

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com