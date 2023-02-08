Fujifilm’s Synapse® Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Ranks “Best in KLAS” for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Lexington, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, announces that its Synapse VNA and Synapse Radiology PACS (in Latin America) have ranked #1 in the 2023 ‘Best in KLAS’ report- an industry insights initiative by KLAS Research that recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.

Synapse VNA and Radiology PACS are two of Fujifilm’s key enterprise imaging solutions that enable healthcare organizations to better manage today’s extensive imaging and datasets and enhance access to this information within the patient’s electronic health record from across the healthcare enterprise.

“We’re honored that our Synapse VNA has earned Best in KLAS for the fourth consecutive year – a designation resulting directly from customer feedback and a testament to their experience,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We are committed to investing in our business, teams and technology to be the best partner to our providers, and to facilitate a collaborative approach to patient care delivery across the enterprise.”

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report," says Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS. “Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

Synapse VNA: As the core of Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, Synapse VNA has now earned the Best in KLAS designation for four consecutive years. VNA seamlessly coordinates multiple patient IDs, populates a centralized Master Patient Index, and simplifies the sharing of all enterprise imaging content between PACS, facilities, departments, and teams. Synapse VNA manages more than 80 billion objects from 1,800 facilities across six continents, to bring the complete picture of patient health to providers all over the world.

Synapse Radiology PACS: Developed with ongoing direction from radiologists, Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS is a robust server-side rendering solution that helps streamline image analysis, interpretation, and reporting for radiology studies across the enterprise. An industry first, Synapse 7x PACS combines radiology, cardiology, mammography and specialty department imaging through one diagnostic PACS viewer.

KLAS is an independent research organization that monitors and assesses healthcare vendor performance. The ‘Best in KLAS’ designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

Click below to access Fujifilm’s 2023 Best in KLAS report segments for:

Click here to download the full 2023 Best in KLAS report.

Click here to learn more and book your demonstration today.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in its products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Its relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

