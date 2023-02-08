New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281021/?utm_source=GNW





The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market will grow from $107.76 billion in 2021 to $117.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is expected to grow to $157.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



Animal hospitals and veterinary clinics refer to a type of premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced but at which animals are not retained overnight, whereas in veterinary hospitals, veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment and nursing care, and other services include the reception, treatment, and care of animals suffering from disease or injury or in need of surgical or medical treatment or assistance.



North America was the largest region in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market.



The regions covered in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of animal hospitals and veterinary clinics’ services are consultation, surgery, medicine, and other types.The surgery is performed by veterinary doctors to fix any medical issues for animals.



The types of animals that avail themselves of these services include farm animals and companion animals that are used in animal care, animal rescue, and other end-users.



The rise in the adoption of companion pets globally is driving the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market.The key factor behind this rise in adoption is the increasing humanization of pets, as an increasing number of pet owners are accepting pets as family members.



According to the American Veterinary Medical Association report, there was a correlation between the degree of human-animal bond and pet spending. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), in the USA, approximately 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year. Also, according to a study, Americans spent about $17 billion on veterinary care in hospitals, clinics, and food. Similarly, Chinese pet owners spent more than 5,000 yuan per pet. With this growth, the animal hospital and veterinary clinic market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Veterinary healthcare access is relatively poor in most developing countries and some developed nations.Globally, the disease burden is significantly high in low and middle-income countries.



For instance, India reported approximately 63,000 veterinarians while the country required more than 150,000 veterinarians. Thus, the shortage of skilled veterinary professionals is harming the growth of the animal hospital and veterinary clinic market.



Many veterinary care service providers are adopting big data technologies to provide better treatment for pets, livestock, and animals.This technology is used to diagnose and assess potential diseases.



Big data enables veterinarians to identify the diseases affecting cattle and pets in various locations and regions.For instance, Bayer Healthcare Animal introduced applications to assess potential signs of diseases in animals, thus enabling faster diagnosis and treatment of disease conditions.



Some of the major veterinary care providers opting for big data analytics to treat pet health issues are VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospitals, and Greencross Limited.



The animal hospital and veterinary clinic market is regulated by authorities such as the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).In Australia, Section 24A of the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1960, prescribes that premises that will be or are used as a veterinary clinic or veterinary hospital (veterinary premises) must be registered by the Veterinary Surgeons’ Board (Board).



The Board only registers veterinary premises when it is satisfied that the premises are suitable for the purpose for which they are proposed to be used and the veterinary premises are under the management of a veterinary surgeon.



The countries covered in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market includes revenues earned by entities by providing diagnosis, treatment, and care to patients and offering preventive healthcare schedules to improve the health condition of pets and other animals.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics research report is one of a series of new reports that provides animal hospitals and veterinary clinics statistics, including animal hospitals and veterinary clinics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with animal hospitals and veterinary clinics shares, detailed animal hospitals and veterinary clinics segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics industry. This animal hospitals and veterinary clinics research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

