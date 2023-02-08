Global District Cooling Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030 - Global Warming and Constantly Rising Temperatures Give Rise to the Need for District Cooling Networks

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "District Cooling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global District Cooling Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for District Cooling estimated at US$903.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Absorption Cooling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$561.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Free Cooling segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $264.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR



The District Cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$264.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$206.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $903.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

District Energy: A Strategy to Address Climate Change

District Cooling Market: A Prelude

Absorption Cooling: A High Growth Segment

Commercial End-Use Segment Leads District Cooling Market

District Cooling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Warming and Constantly Rising Temperatures Give Rise to the Need for District Cooling Networks

Concerns over Global Warming Raise Significance of District Cooling: Countries with Highest Ecological Footprint Per Person (in gha/person)

Driven by Population Growth, Urbanization and Real-Estate and Infrastructure Expansion, District Cooling Demand in Emerging Economies Set for Rapid Growth

Infrastructure Spending and Projection Investment Requirements in $ Trillion: Breakdown by Geographic Region for the Period 2000-2015 and 2017-2035

Rising Demand for Air Conditioning Shifts Focus onto District Cooling Systems

Global Population Growth to Concentrate in Tropical Regions: Projected Growth in Population (in Thousands) by Select Countries for the Period 2019-2035

High Potential to Save Cooling Costs through Adoption of District Cooling: Potential Savings in Energy Used and Cost Using District Cooling

High Energy Efficiency Advantage of District Cooling Over Conventional Cooling Augurs Well for the Market

Electricity Consumption in KW/TR for Various Cooling Technologies

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Energy Efficient Cooling Technologies to Fuel Demand for District Cooling Systems

Rising Adoption of Sustainable Building Codes and Standards: A Positive Growth Factor

Government Regulations and Policies Vital to Boost Potential of District Cooling Market

Smart District Cooling Systems to Impact Development of Smart Cities

Technology Advancements Translate into Significant Cost and Operational Benefits for District Cooling Systems

Artificial Intelligence to Foster Growth of District Cooling Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

District Cooling

District Cooling Technologies

Absorption-Based Cooling

Alternative Thermally Activated Cooling

Advantages and Disadvantages of District Cooling Systems

