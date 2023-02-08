Deep Yellow Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced uranium developer, Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL & OTCQX:DYLLF) today announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer John Borshoff will present live at CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday 14 February 2023.



DATE: Tuesday February 14, 2023

TIME: 9.30am ET / 10.30pm Perth, Western Australia

LINK: https://bit.ly/3HFxJcO



John will be available for 1x1 meetings following the presentation, on request.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Key Company Highlights

Successfully developing a multi-asset, geographically diverse project pipeline,

with continued expansion through inorganic growth to establish a

+10Mlb pa uranium producer

with continued expansion through inorganic growth to establish a +10Mlb pa uranium producer Led by a best-in-class team, with a proven and successful track record of exploring, developing, financing and operating uranium projects. Collectively, Deep Yellow is one of the largest and most experienced uranium teams on the ASX

Attributable Mineral Resource base of 389Mlb - largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company

Once developed, Deep Yellow would be the largest pure play uranium producer on the ASX

Potential production capacity of Tumas (Namibia) 3.6Mlb pa and Mulga Rock (Western Australia) 3.5Mlb pa. Significant exploration growth upside through Omahola (Namibia) and Alligator River (Northern Territory)

Positive Tumas DFS results highlight the flagship uranium project as a potential world-class operation, delivering robust returns to shareholders and adopting world-class ESG initiatives

Uniquely positioned as one of the few uranium companies with credible, diverse, multi-mine asset exposure globally and ability to execute through to development and production



About Deep Yellow Limited

Led by a highly experienced team, with a proven track record of building globally significant uranium operations, Deep Yellow is successfully progressing its dual-pillar strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company producing 10+Mlb pa

The Company has acquired and developed a portfolio of geographically diverse exploration, early stage and advanced stage uranium projects, which provides a strong development pipeline and significant growth optionality, through expansion of its current uranium resource base by adding uranium “pounds in the ground.”

Deep Yellow has a key competitive advantage being the only ASX-listed company with two advanced projects, Tumas (flagship project) and Mulga Rock. Both projects are located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions (Tumas in Namibia, Mulga Rock in Western Australia) and have a potential production capacity of Tumas 3.6Mlb pa and Mulga Rock 3.5Mlb pa, along with a potential 30+ year Life of Mine (LoM) at Tumas and 15+ year LoM at Mulga Rock.

The Company recently announced excellent DFS results from Tumas and will commence key works ahead of a Final Investment Decision in H1 2024. Mulga Rock is being advanced through the DFS stage, with the current focus on completing an evaluation program to include critical minerals, rare earth elements and additional uranium to develop Mulga Rock into a larger project with an extended LOM.

The Company is well positioned for continued organic growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio which comprises Omahola (Namibia) and Alligator River (Northern Territory) and further inorganic growth through further consolidation of targeted high-quality uranium assets.

Importantly, moral and economic acceptance on the critical role nuclear power can play as part of the energy mix is growing, contributing to the global efforts to decarbonise and deliver clean energy. This has created an exciting future for the uranium market, expected to result in exceptional growth and value generating opportunities for Deep Yellow, as the Company is very well-positioned to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity to a growing market.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Deep Yellow Limited

John Borshoff

Managing Director

Phone: +61 8 9286 6999

Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au

For further information on the Company and its projects, please visit the website at:

www.deepyellow.com.au

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com