Smart Water Management Market worth $22.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Water Management Market size to grow from USD 13.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.4 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. The growth of the Smart Water Management Market is expected to gain traction in the next five years, which can be attributed to factors, such as rapid urbanization generating enormous pressure on water utilities for quality and continuous water supply and related services; rapid adoption of advanced technologies for innovating smart solutions to cater to the growing water industry challenges; rising concern for sustainable living leading to the development of regulations and laws by governments across the globe to reduce water consumption; and developing water treatment solutions. Developed economies across the globe are facing a major challenge in the form of aging infrastructure, which generates a huge demand for its replacement with smart water infrastructure solutions, offering precise control over water resources through real-time data.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size value in 2021 US $13.8 billion Market Size value 2026 US $22.4 billion Growth Rate 10.1% CAGR Largest Market North America Market size available for years 2017-2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered Water Meter (AMR, AMI, Solution (Enterprise Asset Management, Network Management, Smart Irrigation), Service (Professional, Managed), End User (Commercial & Industrial, Residential) Smart Water Management Market Drivers Need for a significant reduction in loss due to nonrevenue water

Stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment

Rising need to replace the aging water infrastructure Smart Water Management Market Opportunities Increasing role of smart water management in the smart city revolution

Government initiatives and regulatory implementations for promoting SWM solutions Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell Elster (US), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), SUEZ (France), Oracle (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Trimble Water (US), HydroPoint (US), i2O Water (UK), Xenius (India), Neptune Technology (US), Takadu (Israel), Badger Meter (US), AquamatiX (UK), Fluid (US), Lishtot (Israel), Elentec (UK), Syrinix (UK), CityTaps (France), FREDsense (Canada), Fracta (US), and Xylem (US)

SWM is an integration of smart meters, technology solutions, and services that help improve water distribution network efficiency, reduce energy costs, and optimize water consumption by industrial and residential users. SWM solutions and services also aim at reducing NRW losses that are caused due to unauthorized consumption, meter read errors, meter inaccuracies, or physical losses owing to leakage in transmission or distribution mains. They also help streamline utility operations and efficiently monitor the critical water and wastewater infrastructure.

SWM solutions, especially asset management and SCADA, are used moderately in North America and Europe, as these regions are among the early technology adopters. With the massive flow of data, the growth in the adoption of analytical solutions is also expected to increase at a faster rate. The adoption of IoT solutions in APAC is increasing at a rapid rate pertaining to smart city initiatives. The cost of connectivity solutions, such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, ZigBee, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) chips, is falling drastically, which makes it easier for the emerging economies to adopt these solutions. Some of the APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, are going through a positive technological phase. Therefore, these countries are rapidly implementing SWM solutions and services.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth can be largely attributed to factors, such as a rise in the adoption of smart grid solutions, growth in the levels of urbanization leading to an upsurge in water demands, agricultural production, technological incorporation in the utility sector, and an exponential rise in population. These factors lead to the large-scale deployment of technologies relative to the western regions, supportive government regulations, rising awareness of clean and safe water supply, and growing industrial activities in the region.

The key and emerging market players in the Smart Water Management Market include Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell Elster (US), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), SUEZ (France), Oracle (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Trimble Water (US), HydroPoint (US), i2O Water (UK), Xenius (India), Neptune Technology (US), Takadu (Israel), Badger Meter (US), AquamatiX (UK), Fluid (US), Lishtot (Israel), Elentec (UK), Syrinix (UK), CityTaps (France), FREDsense (Canada), Fracta (US), and Xylem (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in global Smart Water Management.

