Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) Systems Market Report 2022: Discussion of Various Innovative and Novel Technologies that are Transforming HVAC Systems

This study discusses various innovative and novel technologies that are transforming HVAC systems.

HVAC systems have been witnessing a major transformation with the inclusion of novel technologies, including IoT and artificial intelligence/machine learning. These technologies offer various benefits and improvements for legacy HVAC systems, such as improved efficiency, remote monitoring and control, energy savings, and reduced carbon emissions.

HVAC system users, including enterprises, institutes, and homeowners, have greater incentive and drive to adopt and integrate these technologies into their HVAC systems because of increasing energy costs, various environmental concerns, and system performance challenges.

In the future, the focus on the sustainability of HVAC systems will be a major driver in users adopting smart HVAC systems. Increasing environmental concerns, such as global warming and severe climates, are creating awareness among people, organizations, and enterprises about their environmental impact and carbon emissions. Smart HVAC systems offer a good opportunity for organizations to reduce their carbon emissions.

In addition, 5G/6G networks will increase the adoption rate of smart HVAC, as these networks offer faster data rates and uninterrupted and secure connectivity that will support the operations of HVAC installations. Industry 4.0, where everything is wirelessly interconnected, is also driving the demand for smart HVAC systems.

On the manufacturing side, 3D printing technology will drive the manufacturing of custom-based miniature HVAC systems unique to individual applications.

The study covers the following topics:

Recent developments in HVAC systems

Impact and application of IT technologies on HVAC systems

Key companies offering various innovative technologies, products, and solutions

Growth opportunities

Future prospects and technology roadmap

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Industry

2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Overview of HVAC Systems

HVAC Systems

Types of HVAC Systems

HVAC System Deliverables

HVAC System Applications

Transforming Technologies in HVAC Systems

4. Recent Developments and Advancements in HVAC Systems

Patent Trend Assessment

Impact of IoT and Cloud Computing Technologies on HVAC Systems

Impact of AI/ML Technologies on HVAC Systems

Impact of Data/Cybersecurity on HVAC Systems

5. Companies to Action

Particle, the United States

Panasonic, Japan

BrainBox AI, Canada

Motili, the United States

SCADAfence, Israel

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Revenue Stream for Contractors Enabling Time-bound Maintenance and Servicing

Growth Opportunity 2: Green HVAC System for Zero Carbon Emissions

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity for Smart HVAC Systems

7. Technology Roadmap

Integrated Technology Roadmap

Strategic Insights

8. Appendix

Key Contacts

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

9. Next Steps

