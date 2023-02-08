New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281017/?utm_source=GNW





The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market will grow from $0.73 billion in 2022 to $0.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary anesthesia equipment market is expected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.



The veterinary anesthesia equipment market consists of sales of high-pressure anesthesia, intermediate pressure anesthesia, and low-pressure anesthesia.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Veterinary anesthesia equipment refers to a type of device or instrument that is composed of a number of components that work together to support breathing and safely deliver inhalant anesthetic agents into patients’ bodies to prevent pain or discomfort during surgical procedures.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market.



The regions covered in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of veterinary anesthesia equipment market are standalone anesthesia machines, portable anesthesia machines, which are used for small and large animals.The ""standalone anesthesia machines"" refer to the equipment that provides anesthesia to the animals.



These are used in veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, emergency service centers, veterinary homecare settings.



The rising prevalence of oral diseases in dogs and cats is driving the market for veterinary anesthesia equipment used during oral examinations.Diagnosis and treatment of oral diseases.



Dental cleaning requires pet animals to be under general anesthesia as it is difficult to handle animals when they are awake and conscious.According to the American Veterinary Dental College, periodontal disease is the most common clinical condition occurring in adult dogs and cats.



Thus, the rising prevalence of oral diseases in pet animals is increasing the demand for veterinary anesthesia equipment driving the market growth.



The high prices of veterinary anesthetic equipment are acting as a restraint on the market.It is expensive for small veterinary hospitals and clinics to buy and maintain anesthesia equipment, thereby limiting market penetration.



The high price of the equipment can be attributed to the advanced technology used in the equipment.



Manufacturers of veterinary anesthesia equipment are introducing products with advanced features to provide a safe and reliable treatment.The new products being introduced offer solutions to problems like power failure, battery failure or exhaustion, and failure of electronic components.



Companies such as DRE veterinary and Supera have been investing in introducing anesthetic machines with safety features.



Manufacturers of veterinary anesthesia equipment are required to adhere to stringent regulations set by various regulatory bodies.For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) regulates the market for veterinary devices in the USA.



The FDA issues guidelines concerning the manufacturing, procuring, packaging, branding, selling, and usage of medical devices. Also, the FDA encourages veterinarians and pet owners to report defects in veterinary medical equipment.



The countries covered in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The veterinary anesthesia equipment research report is one of a series of new reports that provides veterinary anesthesia equipment statistics, including veterinary anesthesia equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with veterinary anesthesia equipment share, detailed veterinary anesthesia equipment segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary anesthesia equipment industry. This veterinary anesthesia equipment research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

