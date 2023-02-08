Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - While US Leads the Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Oral Appliances / Mouthpieces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$799.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the EPAP Therapy Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$406.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Snoring: Causes and Treatment
- Surgery
- Laser Surgery
- Radiofrequency Tissue Ablation (Somnoplasty)
- CPAP Machine
- Palatal Implants
- Dental Appliances
- Orthopedic Pillow
- Anti Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery: Market Overview
- While US Leads the Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest
- Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Snoring: A Complicated Condition Needs High Tech Tools Treatment
- Snoring: When Managing Fails Consider Surgery
- Nonsurgical Management
- Surgical Procedures
- Septoplasty
- Radiofrequency Ablation of Palate
- Radiofrequency Ablation of Inferior Turbinates
- Injection Snoreplasty
- Pillar Implants
- Laser Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty
- Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)
- Maxillomandibular Advancement (MMA)
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation
- Genioglossus Advancement
- Hyoid Suspension
- Midline Glossectomy and Lingualplasty
- The Pros and Cons of Snoring Devices
- Pillows
- Chin Straps
- Nasal Strips
- Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs)
- Sprays, Pills and Drops
- Technology Advancements and Innovative Products Helping Overcome Sleep Relief
- Innovations Driving the Anti Snoring Devices Market
- Breathe Right Nasal Strips
- SnorepinT Anti Snoring Aid
- Theravent Snore Therapy
- Anti Snoring Chin Strap
- Banyan Botanicals Nasya Oil
- Bed Wedge FitPlus Premium Pillow
- Anti Snoring AdjusTable Mouthpiece
- Deep Sleep Brain Band
- Anti Snore Mask
- Rhinomed Mute Nasal Plugs
- Goodnite Anti-Snore Pillow
- CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) Machine
- Select Anti Snoring Device Brands
- SleepRite Micro CPAP Snoring Device
- SnoreQuiet Chin Strap
- SleepRx Mouthpiece
- Urgonight EEG Headband
- Hupnos Snoring Mask
- Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band
- Ooler Bed Cooling System
- Muse Sleep Meditation Softband
- NeuroBeat
- Miku Baby Monitor
- Dreamlight
- Kardian
- Sleepace
- Snore RX Snoring Mouthpiece
- Smart Nora Anti Snoring Pillow
- Z Quiet Anti Snoring Mouthpiece for Mouth-Breathers
- Smart Motion Pillow
- Smart Sleep Masks
- Rocking Beds and Pillows that Nudge While Snoring
- Do Anti Snoring Devices Give Desired Result?
- Guidance for Intraoral Devices for Snoring and Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the US
