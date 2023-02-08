Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - While US Leads the Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Oral Appliances / Mouthpieces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$799.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the EPAP Therapy Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$406.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Snoring: Causes and Treatment

Surgery

Laser Surgery

Radiofrequency Tissue Ablation (Somnoplasty)

CPAP Machine

Palatal Implants

Dental Appliances

Orthopedic Pillow

Anti Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery: Market Overview

While US Leads the Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest

Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Snoring: A Complicated Condition Needs High Tech Tools Treatment

Snoring: When Managing Fails Consider Surgery

Nonsurgical Management

Surgical Procedures

Septoplasty

Radiofrequency Ablation of Palate

Radiofrequency Ablation of Inferior Turbinates

Injection Snoreplasty

Pillar Implants

Laser Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)

Maxillomandibular Advancement (MMA)

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

Genioglossus Advancement

Hyoid Suspension

Midline Glossectomy and Lingualplasty

The Pros and Cons of Snoring Devices

Pillows

Chin Straps

Nasal Strips

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs)

Sprays, Pills and Drops

Technology Advancements and Innovative Products Helping Overcome Sleep Relief

Innovations Driving the Anti Snoring Devices Market

Breathe Right Nasal Strips

SnorepinT Anti Snoring Aid

Theravent Snore Therapy

Anti Snoring Chin Strap

Banyan Botanicals Nasya Oil

Bed Wedge FitPlus Premium Pillow

Anti Snoring AdjusTable Mouthpiece

Deep Sleep Brain Band

Anti Snore Mask

Rhinomed Mute Nasal Plugs

Goodnite Anti-Snore Pillow

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) Machine

Select Anti Snoring Device Brands

SleepRite Micro CPAP Snoring Device

SnoreQuiet Chin Strap

SleepRx Mouthpiece

Urgonight EEG Headband

Hupnos Snoring Mask

Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band

Ooler Bed Cooling System

Muse Sleep Meditation Softband

NeuroBeat

Miku Baby Monitor

Dreamlight

Kardian

Sleepace

Snore RX Snoring Mouthpiece

Smart Nora Anti Snoring Pillow

Z Quiet Anti Snoring Mouthpiece for Mouth-Breathers

Smart Motion Pillow

Smart Sleep Masks

Rocking Beds and Pillows that Nudge While Snoring

Do Anti Snoring Devices Give Desired Result?

Guidance for Intraoral Devices for Snoring and Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the US

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

Airway Management, Inc.

Apnea Sciences Corporation

Goodsomnia AB

Meditas Ltd.

Sleeping Well, LLC.

SomnoMed Ltd.

The Pure Sleep Company

Theravent, Inc.

Tomed GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jycj3c-snoring?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

