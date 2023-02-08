At 5.4% CAGR, Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size Estimated to Cross 2.92 Billion Valuation By 2030: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Device Type (Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, Non-invasive Surgical Devices); By Procedure; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global bariatric surgery devices market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 2.92 billion by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030”.

What is Bariatric Surgery Devices? How Big is Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size & Share?

Overview

Bariatric surgery is used to perform surgery on the gastrointestinal tract. It is a safe and effective treatment option for individuals living with obesity or severe obesity. Bariatric surgery devices play a key role in metabolic and hormonal changes. They are also recognized for the resolution of diseases that might cause as a result of obesity and severe obesity. Bariatric surgery devices target the gastrointestinal tract by curbing the amount of food the stomach absorbs and curbing the nutrients the intestinal tract consumes.

This treatment is widely popular and adopted for weight loss and the treatment of various obesity-related disorders. However, people must reach certain specified requirements in order to be a candidate for bariatric surgery. The rising cases of obesity and the increase in the prevalence of childhood obesity are expected to drive the demand for the bariatric surgery devices market.

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Rising cases of obesity adults are pushing the market growth

The rise in government finance and growing awareness about unhealthy food and drinks and their effect on BMI is anticipated to fuel the demand for bariatric surgeries throughout the forecast period. The changing lifestyle habits and high consumption of calories which have led to a surge in incidences of obesity in adults are majorly accelerating the bariatric surgery devices market size. Further, the presence of experienced medical experts and new surgeons practicing bariatric procedures, pursuing and enhancing their surgical skills, is expected to positively support the bariatric surgery devices industry growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Increasing technological developments in the medical sector are expected to flourish the industry expansion

Growing technological development in developing and developed nations are predicted to flourish the market growth. Rising focus of manufacturers on developing minimally invasive bariatric surgery devices to fulfill customers' demand which has created growth opportunities in the bariatric surgery devices market.

NICE issued guidance on the prevention, identification, and management of overweight and obesity in adults and children. The guidelines address the role of bariatric surgery in the management of type 2 diabetes, changing lifestyle, and medication. Such developments are estimated to positively influence market growth in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

Minimally invasive surgical devices dominated the market in 2021

Based on device type, the minimally invasive surgical devices category held the largest market share in 2021 because these devices are less painful and require fewer cuts on the human body. The rise in incidences of obesity-related diseases globally which needs less internal marks and less pain during surgery is contributing to the segment growth of the bariatric surgery devices market. Furthermore, the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery, also called laparoscopic surgery, over traditional surgical instruments is fueling the segment demand.

The sleeve gastrectomy segment is predicted to account for the highest bariatric surgery devices market share

On the basis of procedure, sleeve gastrectomy is anticipated to capture the greatest revenue share owing to the increasing demand for safe, efficient, and affordable surgeries. Also, the food and drug administration has confirmed that sleeve gastrectomy is better than traditional ones because it involves fewer incisions. Further, this procedure requires patients to stay about two days after surgery, and it has fewer complications compared to other procedures, which is expected to augment the market growth.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Report Scope & Analysis

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2.92 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 1.92 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players A.M.I GmbH, Apollo Endo-surgery, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Aspire Bariatrics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Medical LLC, Cousin Biotech, Grena Ltd, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Mediflex Surgical Products, Medsil, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Reach Surgical, Reshape Lifesciences Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Shanghai Yisi Medical Technology Co, Ltd., Silimed Industries de Implants, Ltd., Spatz Medical, Standard Bariatrics, Inc., Surgical Innovations Group plc, Trokamed GmbH, Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Segments Covered By Device Type, By Procedure, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America held the largest revenue share in the market

In terms of regional scope, North America accounted for the major bariatric surgery devices market share and is anticipated to dominate the market during the foreseen period. This strong share can be attributed to the rising incidences of obesity and diabetes, the prevalence of chronic illnesses, and changing consumer lifestyles with poor eating habits.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is likely to experience significant growth due to the rising cases of obesity-related disorders in regions such as India, China, and Japan. In addition, the increasing teenage and adult population and rising government initiatives to treat obesity are the key bariatric surgery devices market trends fueling regional growth.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Spatz3 introduced a new product that got approval from FDA named Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon. This device promises best treatment for obesity and shows better results of weight loss without loss of any deficiencies in micronutrients from the human body.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the bariatric surgery devices market report based on device type, procedure, and region:

By Device Type Outlook

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices

Stapling Devices

Energy/Vessel-sealing Devices

Suturing Devices

Accessories

Non-invasive Surgical Devices

By Procedure Outlook

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Bypass

Revision Bariatric Surgery

Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Mini-gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

