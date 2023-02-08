Smart Cities IoT Start-up Tracker Report, Q4 2022 - Breakdown of Companies Engaged in Smart Health, Smart Building, Smart Connectivity, and Broadband Access

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Start-up Tracker - Smart Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a list of start-ups focused on IoT solutions for smart cities made by region, including different segments: smart health, smart building, smart connectivity, and broadband access.

In the post-pandemic scenario, city governments invest in the effective use of data to deliver efficient urban transport systems, a cleaner environment, robust urban infrastructure, and improve city dwellers' overall quality of life. The IoT Building Smart Cities: Growth Opportunities for IoT Start-ups is a resource to help the ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that match smart city challenges.

Building Smart Cities provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that can transform processes in smart cities and add value to the end-user. These companies were selected based on the best practices database and secondary research on IoT start-ups mappings and rankings worldwide.

The analyst conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out for providing IoT modules, IoT platforms, and IoT power to smart city use cases across the globe to understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions. Each player's competitive profile was generated through an analysis of the IoT start-up performance in the smart city market.

Finally, this study also provides growth opportunities in the smart city vertical for participants of the IoT ecosystem:

Open-Source Software and IoT Management Platforms for Cities Transformation

Affordable Hardware for Integrated Solutions

Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Smart Cities

Crowd Management through Data Visualization

Security & Data Protection

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Cities Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Key Findings

3. Market Definition and Methodology

Definition of the IoT

Scope of the Study

Research Process and Methodology

IoT in Smart Cities-Key Study Topics

4. Growth Environment

Smart Cities in the Post-COVID-19 World

Digital Technologies Propelling the Growth of Smart Cities

IoT and Data Analytics as Essential Smart City Enablers

Key Parameters Defining Smart Cities

Connectivity Networks for Smart Cities

Key Smart City Success Factors

Resilience and Smart City Initiatives

5. Smart City Trend Opportunities

Transformative Mega Trends Impacting Future Cities

Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

6. Key Competitors

Key Competitors (Start-Ups) in the Smart City Market

Scoring Methodology for competitive profiles

Innovation Target for competitive profiles

7. Company Profiles

Akenza-Company Profile

Akenza-Analyst Viewpoint

Blues Wireless-Company Profile

Blues Wireless-Analyst Viewpoint

Hologram-Company Profile

Hologram-Analyst Viewpoint

Ossia-Company Profile

Ossia-Analyst Viewpoint

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Open-source Software and IoT Management Platforms for Cities Transformation

Growth Opportunity 2-Affordable Hardware for Integrated Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3-Wider Connectivity Options for Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 4-Crowd Management through Data Visualization

Growth Opportunity 5-Security and Data Protection

