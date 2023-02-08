Smart Cities IoT Start-up Tracker Report, Q4 2022 - Breakdown of Companies Engaged in Smart Health, Smart Building, Smart Connectivity, and Broadband Access

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Start-up Tracker - Smart Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a list of start-ups focused on IoT solutions for smart cities made by region, including different segments: smart health, smart building, smart connectivity, and broadband access.
In the post-pandemic scenario, city governments invest in the effective use of data to deliver efficient urban transport systems, a cleaner environment, robust urban infrastructure, and improve city dwellers' overall quality of life. The IoT Building Smart Cities: Growth Opportunities for IoT Start-ups is a resource to help the ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that match smart city challenges.
Building Smart Cities provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that can transform processes in smart cities and add value to the end-user. These companies were selected based on the best practices database and secondary research on IoT start-ups mappings and rankings worldwide.
The analyst conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out for providing IoT modules, IoT platforms, and IoT power to smart city use cases across the globe to understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions. Each player's competitive profile was generated through an analysis of the IoT start-up performance in the smart city market.
Finally, this study also provides growth opportunities in the smart city vertical for participants of the IoT ecosystem:
- Open-Source Software and IoT Management Platforms for Cities Transformation
- Affordable Hardware for Integrated Solutions
- Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Smart Cities
- Crowd Management through Data Visualization
- Security & Data Protection
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Cities Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Key Findings
3. Market Definition and Methodology
- Definition of the IoT
- Scope of the Study
- Research Process and Methodology
- IoT in Smart Cities-Key Study Topics
4. Growth Environment
- Smart Cities in the Post-COVID-19 World
- Digital Technologies Propelling the Growth of Smart Cities
- IoT and Data Analytics as Essential Smart City Enablers
- Key Parameters Defining Smart Cities
- Connectivity Networks for Smart Cities
- Key Smart City Success Factors
- Resilience and Smart City Initiatives
5. Smart City Trend Opportunities
- Transformative Mega Trends Impacting Future Cities
- Trend Opportunity Levers
- Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis
6. Key Competitors
- Key Competitors (Start-Ups) in the Smart City Market
- Scoring Methodology for competitive profiles
- Innovation Target for competitive profiles
7. Company Profiles
- Akenza-Company Profile
- Akenza-Analyst Viewpoint
- Blues Wireless-Company Profile
- Blues Wireless-Analyst Viewpoint
- Hologram-Company Profile
- Hologram-Analyst Viewpoint
- Ossia-Company Profile
- Ossia-Analyst Viewpoint
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1-Open-source Software and IoT Management Platforms for Cities Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 2-Affordable Hardware for Integrated Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3-Wider Connectivity Options for Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunity 4-Crowd Management through Data Visualization
- Growth Opportunity 5-Security and Data Protection
