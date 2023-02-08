Imprivata Named Best in KLAS for Identity and Access Management

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata , the digital identity company for life-and mission-critical industries, has been top ranked for its identity and access management (IAM) suite by KLAS Research. The new report, 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services , recognizes companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care, with rankings a direct result of feedback from thousands of providers over the last year. Imprivata's customers depend on this leadership as they look to comprehensive digital identity solutions.



Identity and access management refers to the policies and technologies used to ensure the right digital identities have access to the right data and applications, for the right reasons. As the foundation of Zero Trust, IAM is critical in today’s era marked by countless users and roles who need access to legacy, modern, and cloud applications from myriad devices. Imprivata achieved the top score in this segment for the second year in a row; highly respected for its innovation and alignment of IAM components into a broader digital identity architecture.

“Healthcare is arguably the world’s most critical infrastructure and increasingly under attack, yet traditional cybersecurity methods are not sufficient to protect these organizations,” said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “At the same time, care providers rely on instant access to devices, applications, and data to care for patients whose lives are on the line. Digital identity technologies that enable, control, and monitor user access help deliver access efficiency while simultaneously securing critical resources and ensuring compliance to protect sensitive data.”

Imprivata’s IAM platform was evaluated and scored on six key customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. KLAS CEO Adam Gale notes, “The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

For 20+ years, Imprivata has been simplifying secure access for over eight million healthcare providers with arguably the most complex ecosystems and workflows on earth –where users and roles change daily, and immediate access has life-critical outcomes. Today, it provides healthcare’s only comprehensive platform to enable, control, and monitor all enterprise and third-party digital identities to deliver instant user access, improve security, and ensure compliance across the modern healthcare ecosystem. The company experienced strong momentum in 2022, adding vendor privileged access management (VPAM) and advanced data science to its portfolio with the acquisition of SecureLink . It most recently acquired OGiTiX to expand its IAM solutions in the DACH region.

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com .

Contact Codeword for Imprivata

imprivata@codewordagency.com

415-370-0716

