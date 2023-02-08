Luxury Southwest Florida Waterfront Development Gulfside Twelve Enters Next Phase in Residential Construction

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfside Twelve, one of the first new developments in the Fort Myers Beach/Estero Island area following Hurricane Ian's devastation last fall, is now entering the final phase of its construction. Heralded by Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, a progressive real estate investment group with a focus on residential development throughout the Midwest and Southeast, demolition of the Carousel Beach Motel began on Monday, Feb. 6 to make way for phase two of the eight remaining units, including a resort-style pool and outdoor living space in the luxury Gulf-front development.

The purchase of the 27-room Carousel Beach Motel by Dublin Real Estate Development Group, LLC was finalized last November as the final parcel in the project, during which time the 1950s property also suffered irreparable damage from Ian. Comprised of 12 units in total, each residence within Gulfside Twelve will consist of 4,000 square feet of interior space and start at $4.1 million. The first four residences in Phase I, which have been in development for the past eight months, have now all been sold. Each unit within the pet-friendly community will boast four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais, plus a flex room, all overlooking 180 feet of beachfront living and beautiful white sand beaches that sit just steps away from the front door and the Gulf of Mexico.

"We are thrilled to begin this next phase in our-long awaited development of Gulfside Twelve and bring a new standard of luxury living to Southwest Florida, furthering our commitment to help rebuild the Fort Myers/Estero area to be better than ever," said Tim O'Neill, CEO of Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC. "We're confident that the property will lead the way for the future of boutique housing and continued regional progress and will remain a family-friendly destination!"

A public ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, March 2 for the entire property and will be held beachside, which will include food and drink in addition to giveaways. Meanwhile, two of the residences of the final eight units have already been released for purchase with the first building expected to welcome its new owners in late summer or early fall. Gulfside Twelve is located at 6240/6230 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931. For more information, visit www.GulfsideTwelve.com.

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS HERE

ABOUT DUBLIN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT GROUP

Dublin Real Estate Investment Group was founded in 2018 and is known for its ability to identify and develop extraordinary real estate opportunities. Dublin has a highly experienced team who effectively manages complex projects and timelines, achieved through the evaluation, planning, and execution of various strategies, enabling clients to achieve the greatest value for their real estate. For more information on Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, visit www.dublindevgroup.com.

Contact Information:

Kristen Skladd

Publicist

kristen@kmsgroup.co

(586) 222-2423



Related Files

Gulf-logo-3.png

Related Images











Image 1: Gulfside Twelve





Gulfside Twelve, one of the first new developments in the Fort Myers Beach/Estero Island area following Hurricane Ian's devastation last fall, is now entering the final phase of its construction.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment