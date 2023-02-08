FileTrail Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces the company has attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. The achievement underscores FileTrail’s commitment to protecting client data by providing the highest level of security and privacy. Prescient Assurance, a licensed CPA firm and the leader in security certifications for B2B SAAS companies worldwide, completed the audit for FileTrail’s certification.



This internationally recognized ISO standard certifies that FileTrail has met industry best practices for an information security management system and reinforces its commitment to maintaining quality and consistency, backed by independent expert assessments. Through its ISO 27001 initiative, FileTrail has demonstrated the company’s people, processes and procedures provide a secure, systematic approach to managing sensitive client and company information.

“Achieving the ISO 27001 certification is a milestone in the evolution of our organization and a testament to our commitment to maintaining client trust and extending our competitive advantage in the records management and information governance industries,” says FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt. “FileTrail is proud to provide the highest security standards and privacy, always complying with the GDPR and other industry specifications and regulations.”

FileTrail selected leading automated security and compliance platform Vanta for monitoring of its ISO certification. Vanta recently made ISO 27001:2022 available, which FileTrail has already identified as a future goal and with automatic transition to the updated certification to occur in 2025.

