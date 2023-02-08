Digital Ally Subsidiary Shield™ Cleansers Announces Goodcents’ Plan to Maintain its Certified Clean Program

The continuation of the Certified Clean Program will keep Shield’s ThermoVu units, Disinfectants Cleansers, and Trust Think Products in over 80 Goodcents restaurants.

LENEXA, KS., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield Products, a subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc., (NASDAQ: DGLY) today announced its customer, Goodcents® Deli Fresh Subs’ intention to continue its Certified Clean Program within every restaurant in its franchise system. Shield Products is also announcing a strategic alliance with Trust Think Products, as the two companies have a like-minded approach in fighting germs and illnesses through natural product solutions.

The Goodcents Certified Clean Program includes the installation of a ThermoVu™ non-contact temperature check device at the entrance of each location. The device is to be used by all crew members and is also available for guests. Every Goodcents restaurant will also be equipped with an electrostatic sprayer and Shield Disinfectant Sanitizer products. Shield products are made in the U.S. and have been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration, and they are safe for use in food preparation areas.

Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), the active ingredient of Shield™ Disinfectant and Cleansers, falls under EPA category IV, the safest of the EPA’s toxicity categories. While highly effective as a disinfectant and sanitizer, the product is also safe for customers, employees, pets, and foods.

Goodcents is also expanding its Certified Clean Program to include the addition of the Trust Think Products Moisturizing Sanitizer, offered to all employees to help prevent the spread of germs.

“It’s great to see partners like Goodcents taking measures to protect and care about their customers and employees,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, “The Certified Clean Program is a clear prioritization of the safety of its guests and team members, along with the important display that customers can visit their neighborhood Goodcents with full confidence in the cleanliness of the restaurants.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.shieldcleansers.com and www.digitalally.com or follow Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Information

Brody Green, President

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the ThermoVu, Shield Cleanser Products, and Electrostatic Sprayer; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; whether the technology referenced in this release will work as anticipated and meet the needs of the Company’s customers; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.