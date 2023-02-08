Information regarding the decision of the Director of the Banking and Insurance Supervision Department of the Bank of Lithuania

English Lithuanian





Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to 02/06/2023 decision of the Director of the Banking and Insurance Supervision Department of the Bank of Lithuania, Medicinos bankas UAB received permission to include audited profit of nine months of 2022, i.e. EUR 3,308,000 into Common Equity Tier 1. Pursuant to this permission, on 31 December 2022, the bank's capital adequacy ratio increased from 18.49% to 20.27%.

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt



