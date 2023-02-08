New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280927/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the autonomous marine vehicles market include Asv Global/ASV Unmanned Marine Systems, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies, ECA Group, and Sea Robotics Inc.



The global autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $1,994.26 million in 2021 to $2,298.08 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow to $4,147.97 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.9%.



The autonomous marine vehicles market consists of sales of submarine gliders and autonomous underwater vehicles.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Autonomous marine vehicles are robotic equipment that travels below or on the surface of the water without requiring input from a human operator.



North America was the largest region in the autonomous marine vehicles market in 2022.Middle East was the second largest region in the autonomous marine vehicles market.



The regions covered in the autonomous marine vehicles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of autonomous marine vehicles are surface vehicles and underwater vehicles.A surface vehicle is a car for transportation on land, as opposed to a subway car or any other elevated car.



The different applications involved are military & defence, archaeological, exploration, oil & gas, environmental protection and monitoring, search and salvage operations, and oceanography. The technologies involved are imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance, and propulsion.



The autonomous marine vehicle market is being driven by a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic, and environmental surveys conducted globally.A hydrographic survey measure describes and maps features that can be found underwater.



The main purpose of conducting these surveys is to produce navigational charts essential for the safe transit of vessels.An oceanographic survey helps with the accurate understanding of marine and freshwater environments for port and harbour development, wastewater and industrial outfalls, power plant intakes and outfalls, and offshore disposals.



An autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) provides an efficient method of undertaking a hydrographic survey, as it saves both cost and time.It is also flexible and convenient, which allows for faster deployment for several survey requirements, from event surveys to large coastal surveys.



For instance, according to the world’s first autonomous hydrographic survey, by 4D Ocean, after the channel Coastal Observatory (CCO) commissioned it to carry out a hydrographic survey of the seabed that is offshore of Hurst Spit, Western Solent, with the help of a SeaRobotics ASV 2.5.



The vulnerability of ships to cyber threats due to automation is a major restraint for the autonomous marine vehicle market.This is mainly because cyberspace and its associated infrastructure are vulnerable to a versatile range of risks coming from cyber threats and attacks.



The use of automation, which negates the need for human intervention on ships and in ports, increases the chances of security breaches.A cyber-attack can misguide an autonomous ship to move in a different direction or move to a separate port, which can lead to misplacement and delay of goods and services.



For example, container ship and supply vessel operator A.P. Moller-Maersk became a victim of a cyber-attack that resulted in a loss of around $250–300 million for the company. According to a survey by law firm Clyde & Co and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST), over two-thirds of marine industry executives surveyed from across the world fear that unmanned/autonomous ships present a greater cyber-security risk than traditional ships.



Maritime drone swarming for better surveillance and investigation capabilities is an emerging trend in the autonomous marine vehicle market.Maritime drone swarms are a large group of underwater vehicles moving together for a particular purpose.



The drone swarm has a wide range of capabilities in defence applications since it is capable of performing surveillance and investigation tasks followed by defensive or offensive countermeasures.As the swarm works collectively to navigate through the underwater environment, it senses a wider area in a shorter time by making use of several sensing techniques to build a comprehensive map of the environment.



For instance, the European Union (EU) is currently funding a research project called Ocean2020, which will facilitate a combination of drones and unmanned submarines into swarms or fleet units. In another example, the US Navy’s Undersea Warfare Center approved a grant of $78,000 for Aquabotix’s SwarmDiver technology to support the US Navy and allied vessels.



The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has regulations related to ballast water management in marine vehicles.Ballast water is defined as water that is pumped inside a marine vehicle to maintain safe operating conditions and operations.



Regulation D-3 by the IMO requires that ballast water management systems that use active substances be approved following the specifications defined by the IMO.As per the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships’ Ballast Water and Sediments, active substances are those which include a virus or a fungus, having a general or specific action on or against harmful aquatic organisms or pathogens.



Hence, regulations such as these would keep a check on manufacturers of ballast water management systems as well as the companies in the autonomous marine vehicle market.



The countries covered in the autonomous marine vehicles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The autonomous marine vehicles market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides autonomous marine vehicle market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with an autonomous marine vehicle market share, detailed autonomous marine vehicle market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the autonomous marine vehicle industry. This autonomous marine vehicles market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

