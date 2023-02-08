New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280909/?utm_source=GNW

KG, Lumenis Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Company, and OmniGuide Holdings Inc.



The global urology medical lasers market will grow from $0.97 billion in 2022 to $1.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The urology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $1.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.



The urology medical lasers market consists of sales of holmium laser system, diode laser system, thulium laser system, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Urology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the urniary system such as urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).



North America was the largest region in the urology medical lasers market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the urology medical lasers market.



The regions covered in the urology medical lasers marke report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of urology medical lasers are the holmium laser system, diode laser system, thulium laser system, and others.The holmium laser system is the process of removing stones in the bladder, kidneys, ureters, or urethra using lasers.



The applications involved are benign prostatic hyperplasia (bph), urolithiasis, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (nmibc), and others. The end-users involved are hospitals, clinics, and others.



Rising cases of urological disorders contribute to the demand for the urology medical lasers market.Growing urological cases including bladder cancer and prostate diseases among others are boosting the demand for minimally invasive surgeries and related devices.



According to the American Institute for Cancer Research’s statistics on bladder statistics, bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in men and the 17th most common cancer in women. The surge in urological diseases and conditions increases the demand for urological surgeries and supports the growth of the urology medical lasers market.



Major players operating in the market are continuously focusing on developing new products incorporating advanced technology to meet the requirement of medical professionals.For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of innovative medical and surgical products, launched the Soltive SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System designed for stone lithotripsy and soft tissue applications in urology.



The SuperPulsed thulium fiber laser dust stones into very fine particles faster than other laser systems.



In September 2021, Boston Scientific, a US-based biomedical engineering company, acquired Lumenis ltd for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would integrate Lumenis’s laser portfolio into Boston Scientific’s kidney stone management and benign prostatic hyperlapsia offerings.



Lumenis is a Israel-based manufacturer of energy-based medical solutions.



The countries covered in the urology medical lasers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The urology medical lasers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides urology medical lasers market statistics, including urology medical lasers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a urology medical lasers market share, detailed urology medical lasers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the urology medical lasers industry. This urology medical lasers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280909/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________