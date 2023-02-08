Global Compound Management Strategic Market Report 2023: Enhanced Activities in Drug Discovery Provide Boost to Compound Management Market

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Compound Management estimated at US$400.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$677.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR
The Compound Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Biosero Inc.
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Evotec AG
- Frontier Scientific, Inc.
- Hamilton Company
- Icagen Corporation
- Labcyte, Inc.
- TCG Lifesciences Pvt., Ltd.
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Ttp Group
- WuXi AppTec
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$400.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1400 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Compound Management: A Prelude
- Evolution of Drug Discovery: An Insight
- COMPETITION
- Global Top 10 Bio-Pharma Companies (2016): Ranked by Sales and R&D Expenditure in US$ Million
- Compound Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Enhanced Activities in Drug Discovery Provide Boost to Compound Management Market
- Biopharmaceutical Industry: A Major Growth Driver
- Increasing Trend towards Outsourcing of Compound Management Propels the Market Growth
- Huge Capital Investment for Establishing Compound Management Facilities: A Market Constraint
- Compound Management: Challenges
- Chemical Compounds Segment: Largest Share in the Global Market
- Outsourcing Services Segment to Maintain Fastest Growth
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Compound Management
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
