Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023

The global biopsy devices market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The biopsy devices market is expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The biopsy devices market consists of sales of core biopsy guns, core biopsy needles, aspiration biopsy needles, vacuum-assisted biopsy systems, vacuum-assisted biopsy needles, localization wires, procedure trays, and other biopsy devices that are used to diagnose various diseases. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The biopsy devices are used to extract sample cells or tissues from the patient’s body to be examined to determine the presence of a disease.



North America was the largest region in the biopsy devices market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the biopsy devices market.



The regions covered in the biopsy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types in biopsy devices are needle-based biopsy instruments, core biopsy devices, aspiration biopsy needles, vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, biopsy forceps, and localization wires.The core biopsy devices utilize a large hollow needle to make a small incision in the skin over the lump.



The various imaging technologies included are MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, and CT scan. The applications included in this market are breast biopsy, gynecological biopsy, prostate biopsy, liver biopsy, lung biopsy, kidney biopsy, gastroenterology biopsy, and others that are used in diagnostics and imaging centers, hospitals, and others.



The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the growth of the biopsy devices market.A biopsy is a primary approach used by doctors to diagnose any abnormalities in the bodies if the presence of cancer cells is suspected.



For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020.



The rise in complications associated with biopsies is expected to limit the growth of the biopsy devices market.Complications resulting from a biopsy include excessive bleeding, infection, puncture damage to nearby organ tissue, and skin numbness around the biopsy site.



In some cases, not enough materials are collected, and the process needs to be repeated. According to research published in January 2020, major bleeding after percutaneous native kidney biopsy was around 4.3%. These complications in biopsy procedures impact the market’s growth.



Robot-assisted biopsy systems are shaping the biopsy devices market and help avoid complications after the biopsy.The robot-assisted biopsy is done to increase the precision and accuracy of the biopsy process and medical authorities have been approving the devices to make the process easier.



For instance, in July 2022, the FDA cleared Siemens Healthineers’ and Intuitive’s platforms to make a robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies. The integration would allow 2D and 3D imaging during procedures.



In February 2020, MEDTRONIC plc, a US-based medical device company, acquired Digital Surgery for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would strengthen Medtronic’s robot-assisted surgical platform and broaden its portfolio.



Digital Surgery is a London-based company in surgical artificial intelligence and robot-assisted surgery.



The countries covered in the biopsy devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The biopsy devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides biopsy devices market statistics, including biopsy devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a biopsy devices market share, detailed biopsy devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the biopsy devices industry. This biopsy devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

