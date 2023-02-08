Risk Strategies Acquires Ladmar Group

BOSTON, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Ladmar Group, a retail employee benefit firm located in Hauppauge, New York. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Formed by Phil Fierro and Linda Marra, Ladmar Group provides customized employee benefits solutions and advice with an array of value-added services including strategic planning, carrier rate negotiation, compliance assistance and enrollment support. The firm also offers Medicare products in the small employer and individual market.

“In a time of tight labor markets and environment of rising health care costs, specialty expertise in crafting employee benefit plans that fit business goals is vital,” said John Greenbaum, Risk Strategies national employee benefits practice leader. “Ladmar’s expertise and proven track record makes them a great fit with our approach to client success.”

Having, collectively, over fifty years of experience working in the employee benefits space, Fierro and Marra created Ladmar after deciding to merge their respective businesses. Proficient in providing and executing scalable benefits solutions tailored to meet the demands of client growth and budget, Ladmar enjoys deep relationships with a very loyal client base.

“Ladmar’s success was founded on our years of experience and ability to collaborate to solve complex client challenges,” said Linda Marra, managing partner Ladmar Group. “Becoming part of Risk Strategies allows us to continue this collaborative, expertise-driven approach to client service and scale our business with a broad range of new capabilities.”

In addition to customized employee benefits solutions and advice, Ladmar also offers its client base an array of value-added services. The firm’s clients span a broad range of industry types including chemicals, fashion, environmental, healthcare and manufacturing.

“Building and administering employee benefits programs requires deep knowledge of both the client and its business goals, as well as relevant state and federal regulations,” said Michael Sean Grant, Risk Strategies employee benefits leader, New York region. “Ladmar Group is a significant addition to our expertise in the New York region.”

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

Media Contact

Brittany Gould

Account Executive

rsc@matternow.com

518-937-3720