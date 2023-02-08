CNH Industrial’s program to upskill and hire women in Brazil

English Italian

London, February 8, 2023

In 2021, just 15 percent of the 2,500 employees at our plant in Sorocaba, Brazil were women. The Emprega+Women training program was established to encourage more women into the workplace. It is the brainchild of Nathalia Godinho, Talent Development Specialist at CNH Industrial. The program builds upon a pre-existing federal training program that focuses on women with low incomes. CNH Industrial offers them new job opportunities and, at the same time, is working to solve a skilled worker shortage at one of our key manufacturing sites in Latin America.

CNH Industrial is committed to its culture journey, which values Diversity & Inclusion. By bringing more women into manufacturing, we also continue to invest in the communities where we operate. Emprega+Women has helped these women learn new skills, increase their employability, and set them on a path to financial independence

Visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to learn more about this project and read firsthand accounts of how the Emprega+Women training program is changing lives.

