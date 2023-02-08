Clinical Trials Management Services Market Report 2022 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Management Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Service Type, By Industry, By Indication, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trials management services market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The major factors include growing incidences of various diseases, upsurge demand for personalized medicines, and extensive development in technology, are curbing the market's growth.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are, the extensive research and development, prevalence of various life-related diseases, large number of clinical trials and research studies, huge demand for vaccinations and medications, the growing aging population, and rise in investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in research and development activities.



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Disorders



The growing occurrences of chronic diseases and other lifestyle-based diseases among population are augmenting the growth of the market, globally. Nowadays, people are opting for unhealthy choices such as tobacco, smoking, consumption of junk foods and others, due to which they suffer from various chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart strokes, hypertension, blood pressure and other.

As per the national health survey, between 2017-2018, approximately 28.8% of adults in the UAE have high blood pressure. Owing to the increasing prevalence of these chronic diseases and growing demand for effective treatment methods, the surge in demand for development of innovative drugs is propelling the growth of the market, globally.



Rise in R&D Activities



Rising research and development activities for novel and personalized medications are propelling the growth of the market. Increasing investments in R&D activities such as by governments and key market players are strengthening the growth of the market. For instance, according to WHO, in 2020, 147,213 trials took place in the United States, then 23,051 trials in China and 13,481 in Japan.



Growing Demand for Precision Medicines



Growing prominence of specialized medicines is one of the primary factors, supporting the growth of the market. The surging demand for personalized medicines is due to their efficiency to treat unique, yet complex diseases.

Doctors, researchers, and pharmaceutical firms are using precision medicine to develop new drugs and disease therapies, which surge the demand for clinical trial management services. For instance, in 2020, according to scope and significance of progress report, specialized medicines reported for about 39 percent of the total FDA-approved new drugs in the year.



Technological Advancements



Rapid advancements in tools and techniques are curbing the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of advanced technology such as AI, cloud based clinical trials, and machine learning in healthcare sector is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in South Korea, Asan Medical Center (AMC) has developed a new system, capable of handling clinical trial image data from group to extraction.

This is expected to be a major revolution in CTM systems, as this could make clinical trials more effective and speedier than ever before. Similarly, as per the Veeva Unified Clinical Operations Survey, CROs are making major advancements to speed up and modernize clinical trials.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Clinical Trials Management Services Market

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

SGS Health Sciences

IQVIA, Inc.

Syneous Health, Inc.

Atlantic Research Group

ICON PLC

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Report Scope:



Clinical Trials Management Services Market, By Service Type:

Clinical Trial Monitoring

Regulatory Submissions

Clinical Trial Data Management

Site Management & Monitoring

Others

Clinical Trials Management Services Market, By Industry:

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Trials Management Services Market, By Indication:

Immunology

Hematology

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Clinical Trials Management Services Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

