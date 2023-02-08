$ 7.7 Billion Worldwide Continuous Delivery Industry to 2030 - Rising Adoption of Automation in Software Development Processes Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Continuous Delivery estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 22.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $543.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR
The Continuous Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$543.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Accenture PLC
- appLariat
- Appveyor Systems Inc.
- Atlassian
- Bitrise Limited
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Chef Software, Inc.
- Circle Internet Services, Inc.
- Clarive Software Inc.
- CloudBees, Inc.
- Electric Cloud, Inc.
- Flexagon LLC
- Heroku Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Kainos
- Micro Focus International PLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Puppet, Inc.
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Shippable Inc.
- Spirent Communications PLC
- Vmware, Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
- XebiaLabs, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Continuous Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Adoption of Automation in Software Development Processes Drives Market Growth
- Performance Benefits of Continuous Delivery Solutions Boosts Growth Prospects
- Proliferation of Microservices Architecture to Benefit Market Growth
- Providing Seamless Integration of Individual Services into Continuous Delivery Pipeline, Shift towards Microservices Architecture Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities: Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
- Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- Sharper Focus on Accelerating Time-to-Market Highlights Vital Role of Continuous Delivery
- Emerging Importance of AI and Machine Learning in Enhancing Continuous Delivery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
