Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023

The global dermatology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2021 to $3.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The dermatology medical lasers market is expected to grow to $5.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.6%.



The dermatology medical lasers market consists of sales of surgical lasers and vascular lasers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dermatology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the skin and for the removal of tattoos, wrinkles and scars.



North America was the largest region in the dermatology medical lasers market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the dermatology medical lasers market.



The regions covered in the dermatology medical lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main devices of dermatology medical lasers are surgical lasers and vascular lasers.Vascular laser is a type of device that is utilized to treat vascular lesions, like port wine stains, spider veins, rosacea, and wrinkles by targeting the vessels in these specific areas.



The various applications involved are cancer, hair removal, tattoo removal, resurfacing, and others that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, skincare clinics, and cosmetic surgical centers.



The growing demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to drive the dermatology medical lasers market.There has been an increase in the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures to enhance the appearance levels and treatment of defects on the skin.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons data, $16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2020. The poll also revealed that 11% of women surveyed said they are more interested in cosmetic plastic surgery or non-surgical procedures than before COVID-19 . Dermatology lasers are used in cosmetic procedures such as removal of fine lines, wrinkles, skin tightening, pigmented lesions, precancerous lesions, vascular lesions, tattoos, hair removal, acne scars, and others. Hence, the growing demand for cosmetic procedures among users aids in the growth of the dermatology medical lasers market.



Alternatives for laser skin treatment are expected to hinder the dermatology medical lasers market.The growing popularity of alternative methods of skin treatment such as the use of drugs, chemical treatment, microneedle, and Botox surgery is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



For instance, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), the demand for surgical and nonsurgical facial plastic surgery treatments increased by 40% as compared to 2020. Thus, the demand for alternatives is expected to restrain the market growth.



Companies are increasingly investing in Picosecond Lasers for skin treatments other than tattoo removal as they have found their use in the treatment of acne, skin lightening, and skin tightening.For instance, in January 2021, LASEROPTEK Co Ltd received FDA 510(k) clearance for its next generation PicoLO Premium™ Picosecond ND:YAG Laser.



Therefore, the use of picosecond lasers in dermatological processes is expected to be the new trend in the dermatology medical lasers market.



In March 2020, SemiNex Corporation, a U.S-based high-diode manufacturer, announced its collaboration with Dermal Photonics Corporation, a manufacturer of Nira skincare - a professional home laser technology. Through this collaboration, SemiNex Corporation plans to enhance home-based lasers for dermatology procedures. Dermal Photonics is a US-based medical device company.



The countries covered in the dermatology medical lasers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dermatology medical lasers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dermatology medical lasers market statistics, including dermatology medical lasers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dermatology medical lasers market share, detailed dermatology medical lasers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dermatology medical lasers industry.

