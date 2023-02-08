$5.3 Billion Worldwide C-Reactive Protein Testing Industry to 2030 - Growing Incidence of HIV Infections and Need for Monitoring of HIV Diseases Drive CRP Testing

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C-Reactive Protein Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for C-Reactive Protein Testing estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cardiovascular Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised -0.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at -0.2% CAGR



The C-Reactive Protein Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$950.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of -0.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and -0.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.3 Billion Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

C-Reactive Protein Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

What is C-reactive Protein (CRP)?

An Introduction to C-reactive Protein Testing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Immunoturbidimetric Assays: The Major Segment by Assay Type

hs-CRP Test Type Leads by Detection Range

Cardiovascular Diseases Emerge As the Leading Disease Type for CRP Testing, Cancer Detection to Make Strong Gains

Clinics & Hospitals Hold Dominant Share of CRP Testing Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spur Market Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of POC Testing Approaches for C-reactive Protein Testing Enable Faster and Accurate Results

Growing Approval for CRP Testing for Identification of Bacterial and Non-Bacterial Diseases to Propel Market Growth

CRP Testing for Ascertaining Viral Infections

Growing Incidence of HIV Infections and Need for Monitoring of HIV Diseases Drive CRP Testing

Rising Importance of CRP Testing for Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease Incidence Rates (per 100,000) by Select Countries

Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases: Opportunity for CRP Testing

Threat of Endometriosis in Women: Significant Role of CRP Testing

CRP Testing: A Vital Diagnostic Tool for Cancer

Advancements in CRP Testing Methods

CRP Testing Holds Potential Role in Assessing Effectiveness of Antibiotic Drugs

Funding Support for Extensive Research on Applications of C-reactive Protein Testing to Boost Market Growth

CRP Testing Brings to Light Issues Related to Data Integrity & Testing Reliability

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



