India Data Center Construction Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Data Center Investors and New Players Such as AdaniConneX, Chindata Group, Princeton Digital Group, & SpaceDC

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India data center construction market is expected to reach a value of $3.46 billion by 2028 from $1.52 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.76%

Data center development has become a major criterion for offering internet services. Most data centers operate in major metros cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi. And in recent years, have been attracting significant investments for developing hyperscale data center campuses, and more data centers are planned to be established in 2022.

As the 5G is already launched in India, it will result in more data generation within the servers, increasing the demand for edge centers across the country to process the data faster. The trend driving the edge computing model is the expanded use of consumer mobile devices, especially the growth of sensors as part of IoT.



Renewable Energy Adoption Among Data Center Providers



Renewable energy adoption is increasing rapidly in India, with support from government initiatives and data center service operators taking significant measures to purchase and produce renewable energy to power their data centers. In 2022, CtrlS built a new facility in Hyderabad with a power capacity of 18 MW.

Additionally, the company has aimed to establish 500 edge data centers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country with a 500-acre solar plant to power its operation with renewable energy. With sustainability taking center stage, renewable energy generation is expected to be a key consideration for operators in the India data center construction market.



Availability Of Liquid Cooling To Support AI & ML Workloads



Green Revolution Cooling has partnered with the Indian data center solutions provider Prasa to bring its cooling system to the country. Prasa has already commenced installing its liquid immersion systems in the region's market. Schneider Electric and Vertiv are some of the liquid cooling solutions providers which offer their services in the region.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In the India data center construction market, the electrical infrastructure adoption is expected to grow by around 14.85% year-over-year (YOY). In terms of power infrastructure, the generators segment was the largest contributor to the market revenue through the adoption of DRUPS systems.

Indian data centers use both water-based and air-based cooling techniques. Facilities that depend on free-cooling techniques, such as free-cooling chillers and evaporative coolers, are expected to grow among facilities in the India data center construction market.

In data centers, general construction consists of building development plans (site preparation and core and shell development), installation and commissioning, building designing services (architectural and engineering design), and security (fire and smoke detection.

Regarding data center investment revenue, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh dominate the India data center construction market. There are approx. 39 data center facilities in 14 states of India are certified by the Uptime Institute, of which 31 are Tier III facilities, and eight are Tier IV facilities.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



India has been and will be the preferred market for data center providers. The rising demand for on-demand video, mobile gaming, and online content will be a stronger force for data center procurement in the country.

States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing growth in artificial intelligence, IoT, virtual reality, online payment systems, and smart solutions. Such factors are anticipated to attract investments into the country and boost the India data center construction market. Maharashtra led the data center in India, contributing 54.13% of investments, followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and others.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In 2022, AWS, AdaniConneX, Ascendas India Trust, Equinix, EverYondr, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), BAM Digital Realty, Microsoft, Google, NTT, and SpaceDC were some of the key players in the India data center construction market. Regarding investment in the India data center construction market, AdaniConneX led the industry and was among the major investors in 2022, with multiple new projects in the country.

Many operators are investing in new facilities and expanding existing facilities as there is a surge in customer demand, making the region's market highly competitive. New entrants are investing in constructing core and shell properties across the country. These new facilities are expected to be fully commissioned within two to three years of the initial build-out.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered India

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Edge Data Center Investments Fueled by 5G Deployment

Use of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

Growth of Rack Power Density

Availability of Liquid Cooling to Support Ai & Ml Workloads

Market Growth Enablers

Increased Investments by Colocation Providers

Government Investments in Digital Economy & Data Centers

Increased Data Center Investments Due to Cloud Adoption

Data Center Investments Driven by Big Data & IoT Implementation

Market Restraints

Power Reliability/Network Outage Challenges

Data Center Security Challenges

Location Constraints

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Colocation

Hyperscale

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

Generators

Power Distribution Units

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)/Building Management Systems (BMS)

Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.

DEC Infra

DSCO Group

Emerge Engineering

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Prasa

Listenlights

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Turner & Townsend

Tata Projects

Vastunidhi

Prominent Support Infrastructure

ABB

Blue Box (Swegon)

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Legrand

NetRack Enclosures

Panduit

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Investors

Nxtra by Airtel

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CapitaLand

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS

BAM Digital Realty

Equinix

NTT Global Data Centers

Pi DATACENTERS

Reliance Jio Infocomm

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Sify Technologies

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres)

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

SpaceDC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ir68f-data-center?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment