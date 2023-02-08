Dental Milling Machines Market Size to Hit $3.39 Billion, by 2028 with 8.5% CAGR – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Dental Milling Machines Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue and Global Forecasts to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (In-Lab Milling Machines and In-Office Milling Machines), Technology (CAD or CAM Milling and Copying Milling Machines), Application (Bridges, Crowns, Dentures, Veneers, and Inlays or Onlays), and End User (Dental Laboratory, Dental Clinic, and Research and Academic Institutes)”, the global dental milling machines market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028, it is expected to grow from USD 1.93 billion in 2021 to USD 3.39 billion by 2028.





Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004550







Global Dental Milling Machines Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.93 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3.39 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 176 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Technology, Application, and End User





Global Dental Milling Machine Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amann Girrbach AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc, Dentium Co Ltd, imes-icore GmbH, DATRON Dynamics Inc, B&D Dental Corp, Zubler USA LLC, Zirkonzahn SRL, Interdent doo, Mecanumeric SAS, and 3M Co are a few of the key companies operating in the dental milling machine market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2022, Dentsply Sirona announced the latest inLab Software 22.0. Its CAD and CAM applications offer users a harmonized new user interface at a design and manufacturing level, additional design options, and extended connectivity to CEREC Primemill. For the first time, this fast milling and grinding unit can be incorporated into the inLab workflow. This allows users great and flexible machine connectivity—whether they use Dentsply Sirona solutions or other CAD/CAM systems.

In February 2022, Amann Girrbach launched Ceramill Motion 3, an intelligent hybrid machine fabricating dentures that are more convenient and digital. Ceramill Motion 3 users also benefit from a wide variety of materials and indications and the accustomed high Amann Girrbach fabrication quality.

In August 2021, Interdent doo announced the updated look of the CC Trendy milling unit. CC TRENDY+ offers additional features compared to CC Trendy such as the colored illumination of the working chamber indicating the condition of the milling unit, DirectDiscTechnology for revolutionary disk mounting, and built-in ionizer and improved air circulation for easy machine cleaning.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004550







In February 2021, Ivoclar Vivadent expanded its milling line with the launch of PrograMill DRY. It is the ideal entry-level machine for zirconium oxide milling. The 5-axis dry milling unit is available in a compact design and can be ideally placed in every laboratory, even if there is less space.

In January 2021, imes-icore GmbH announced the launch of its brand-new dental milling machine, the CORiTEC 250i Loader PRO. The company developed a system that perfectly fits the current needs of dental technicians working in laboratories. CORiTEC 250i Loader PRO is a compact milling system that gives perfect automation in the smallest of spaces and a large application in the dental milling procedures.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Milling Machine Market Growth:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most appointments at dental practices were postponed, particularly elective dental procedures, and dental professionals at emergency departments were only allowed to offer emergency dental services. Therefore, with a high risk of contracting COVID-19, access to dental care was substantially decreased. For instance, in the US, in March 2020, an American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy survey revealed that 76% of dental offices surveyed were shut down by seeking only emergency patients, 19% were completely closed, and 5% were open but seeking fewer patients. Therefore, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for dental milling machines was low at dental clinics and hospitals, resulting in slow growth of the overall dental milling machine market.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004550







Rising Burden of Dental Diseases and Increasing Geriatric Population Boost Global Dental Milling Machine Market Growth:

Oral diseases, including dental diseases, are highly preventable. However, these diseases can be a major health burden for many countries and affect people throughout their lifetime. Common dental problems include dental caries (tooth decay), periodontal diseases, and tooth loss. The rising incidence of dental diseases is boosting the demand for teeth replacement, dental crowns, copings, and dental bridges. According to the WHO Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), oral diseases affect approximately 3 out of 4 people globally. Furthermore, the global prevalence of complete tooth loss is ~7% among people aged 20 years or older, while for people aged 60 years or older, the global prevalence of complete tooth loss is ~23%. Thus, the rising geriatric population and the growing burden of dental disease globally are propelling the growth of the dental milling machine market.

The US is the largest dental milling machine market globally, owing to the high prevalence of dental diseases, a surge in regional imports in North America, and government initiatives to improve oral health. Dental diseases are one of the most preventable public health challenges among chronic health conditions in the US. Approximately millions of people in the country have several forms of periodontal disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report states that more than 1 in 4 adults in the country have untreated tooth decay. Further, ~46% of all adults aged 30 or older show signs of gum disease (some form of periodontal disease). Approximately 9% of adults suffer from severe gum disease that require dental treatment and tooth replacements.





Buy Premium Copy of Dental Milling Machine Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004550







Dental Milling Machine Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the dental milling machine market is bifurcated into in-lab milling machines and in-office milling machines. In 2021, the in-lab milling machines segment accounted for a larger share of the market. However, the in-office milling machines segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as in-office dental milling machines are sustainable solutions that are likely to reduce the expenses of dentists and receive additional financial benefits for a dental practice. Based on technology, the dental milling machine market is bifurcated into CAD or CAM milling and copying milling machines. In 2021, the CAD or CAM milling segment held a larger share of the market, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on application, the dental milling machine market is segmented into bridges, crowns, dentures, veneers, and inlays or onlays. In 2021, the bridges segment held the largest share of the market, and it is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising use of dental bridges and its advantages such as strengthening a damaged tooth, improving tooth’s appearance, shape, alignment and dental occlusion (bite). Based on end user, the dental milling machine market is segmented into dental laboratory, dental clinic, and research and academic institutes. In 2021, the dental laboratory segment held the largest share of the market. Also, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Dental Market - The global dental market size is expected to grow from USD 30.28 billion in 2021 to USD 52.10 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Dental Mirrors Market - The global dental mirrors market size is expected to grow from US$ 322.31 million in 2022 to US$ 505.44 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Dental Radiography Equipment Market - The global dental radiography equipment market size was valued at US$ 2,559.09 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Dental Scalers Market - The global dental scalers market size is expected to grow from US$ 918.98 million in 2022 to US$ 1,309.91 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Dental Veneers Market - The global dental veneers market size is projected to grow from US$ 1,559.28 million in 2021 to US$ 2,302.60 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021–2028.

Dental Consumables Market - The global dental consumables market size is expected to grow from US$ 33,180.13 million in 2022 to US$ 55,797.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Dental Implants Market - The global dental implants market size was evaluated at US$ 4,824.96 million in 2021 and is speculated to generate US$ 8,075.98 million by 2028, expanding at a stellar annual growth rate of 7.6% during 2021–2028.

Teeth Whitening Market - The global teeth whitening market size is expected to grow from US$ 6,6,45.77 million in 2022 to US$ 8,556.57 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Dental Laboratories Market - The global dental laboratories market size was estimated to reach US$ 54,008.10 million by 2027 from US$ 33,264.24 million in 2018; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2027.

Clear Aligners Market - The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach US$ 8,708.67 million by 2028 from US$ 2,430.84 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028.









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: