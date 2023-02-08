Global Orthopedic Software Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring Athenahealth, Brainlab, CureMD Healthcare, DrChrono and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic software market size reached US$ 293.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 427.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.44% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth

Brainlab AG

CureMD Healthcare

DrChrono Inc.

General Electric Company

Greenway Health LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Materialise

Medstrat Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Orthopedic software is an electronic health record (EHR) system used for enhancing the medical proficiency of bone-related treatment and surgeries.

It is utilized by physicians and healthcare providers to generate personalized treatment plans and prescriptions for patients suffering from orthopedic disorders. The software can be deployed on the cloud or the premises. It includes picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and solutions for digital templating, preoperative planning, practice management and revenue cycle management.

They aid in delivering accurate patient information for guidance during the surgery and provide information regarding the original diagnosis and follow-ups of the patient during recovery. As a result, it is widely used across various hospitals, surgical centers and specialty orthopedic clinics.



The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as arthritis, cubital tunnel syndrome and lower back pain, across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Orthopedic software is also widely used for managing sports-based injuries and fractures caused by accidents and traumas. In line with this, the increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries among patients and healthcare providers is contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of smartphone-based solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These cloud-operated solutions offer enhanced mobility, accessible interfaces, storage capacities and wireless access to orthopedic surgeons.

Other factors, including the increasing adoption of EHRs and other eHealth solutions, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global orthopedic software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global orthopedic software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global orthopedic software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Orthopedic Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Digital Templating/Preoperative Planning Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Orthopedic Practice Management

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 Cloud-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 On-premises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Orthopedic Surgery

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fracture Management

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Joint Replacement

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Pediatric Assessment

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Independent Orthopedic Clinics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Surgery Centers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/443k4m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment