PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open Two Additional Massachusetts Locations as Part of Expansive Growth Plan

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent veterinary care will now be more widely accessible on Boston's North Shore. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. The Burlington practice will be conveniently located at 112 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, in the Duluth Trading Post Plaza while the Peabody location will be at 240 Andover St., Unit G, Peabody, Mass., in the Starbucks Plaza. These are just two of eight PetMedic locations slated to open in 2023.

Modeled after human urgent care, PetMedic offers coordinated, convenient, and compassionate veterinary care after regular business hours and on weekends for non-life-threatening conditions. PetMedic complements pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. These new clinics will join their sister hospitals in Watertown and Westborough, Mass., along with two locations in the Portland, Maine area.

The clinic will be staffed by an experienced emergency medicine team and is complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and cutting-edge software that allows for an efficient workflow for team members.

Dr. Nir Ben-Ari, founder and chief medical officer of PetMedic, commented, "I have been a clinician in the Boston area for many years and have been fortunate to work with some of the best veterinary teams in our community. To be able to offer them an extra set of hands when they're overloaded while giving pet parents extra peace of mind is a winning combination for everyone. I am thankful for this exciting next chapter for PetMedic in Boston."

PetMedic does not perform routine services provided by family veterinary practices, such as wellness visits, or administer vaccinations. Pet owners can make same-day appointments conveniently online. An outstanding healthcare team and client-centric approach is a top priority for all PetMedic clinics.

