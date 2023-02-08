The Center by Lendistry Launches Digital Accelerator for California Entrepreneurs to Succeed Online

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit organization committed to closing the racial wealth gap, has launched a new Digital Literacy Accelerator program designed to help women- and diverse-owned California small businesses gain the technical expertise to move their products and services to the digital space. A total of three cohorts — two in English and one in Spanish — will be provided with tools, resources, and one-on-one assistance to create and implement a digital strategy. The virtual series will cover a variety of focus areas including digital marketing, social media, copywriting, and online sales. The application is open in English and Spanish, and businesses are invited to apply by March 3.

During the pandemic, small businesses were asked to pivot and move services and products online, but far too many underserved and limited English-speaking small businesses struggled to adapt and were left behind. During the post-pandemic recovery, the Digital Literacy Accelerator program will help diverse entrepreneurs overcome long-standing barriers and prepare them to compete in today's growing digital world.

In partnership with The SEO Queen and LatinX Digital — The Center's English and Spanish technical assistance providers, respectively — this unique cohort experience will provide world-class training and individualized support to help entrepreneurs confidently scale their business online. The program, which commences in late March, is expected to serve up to 75 BIPOC-, woman-, veteran-, and LGBTQ-owned small businesses from across the state.

"The COVID-19 pandemic made clear that only businesses with an online footprint had a chance of survival. We are excited to launch this program for underserved small businesses and offer the best chance of a post-pandemic recovery that is inclusive and sustainable," said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President and CEO of The Center by Lendistry.

The Digital Literacy Accelerator program is funded in part through a grant from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate. All opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.

The Center by Lendistry is a nonprofit organization that supports diverse small businesses through education, technical assistance, and access to competitive financing. The organization is committed to closing the racial wealth gap and accelerating economic development by anchoring small businesses and the communities where it does business. Learn more at www.thecenterbylendistry.org.

