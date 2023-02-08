IZEA Releases The 2023 State of Influencer Earnings

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, ​​released its second The State of Influencer Earnings report today. The report found that the average costs per post across nano-, micro- and mid-tier influencers hit all-time highs as marketers expanded their influencer marketing spending in 2022.

The report analyzes over $70 million in influencer earnings observed in IZEA’s platforms from 2015 to 2022. Data comprises negotiated rates between marketers and creators spanning the spectrum of micro-influencers to celebrities across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube.

“The influencer marketing industry has seen exponential growth since IZEA launched the first influencer marketing platform in 2006,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Over the last eight years alone, earnings from creators ranging from nano- to mega-influencers have experienced increases between 224% to 4,320%.”

“Our in-depth earnings data allows creators to price themselves more competitively and pushes the industry toward more transparency and equality,” Murphy continued. “We remain committed to providing solutions that allow everyone — brands, agencies and influencers — to benefit from the power of influencer marketing.”

Key Findings Include:

Over the past eight years, average earnings per post have dramatically risen for influencers across all tiers.

Influencers with less than 200,000 followers hit new all-time payment highs, but earnings for those with larger audiences were flat or saw year-over-year declines.

Video-based social media platforms command the highest average cost per post, with posts on TikTok costing an average of $2,741, Instagram Story content costing an average of $2,784 and Twitch content costing an average of $4,373.

Activations that include a post on YouTube and an Instagram Story have the highest combined post price average of $12,007.

2022 Average Cost Paid Per Post Per Platform:

Twitch streams had the highest cost per post with an average of $4,373.

Instagram Stories had the second-highest cost per post, with an average of $2,784.

TikTok posts had an average cost per post of $2,741, ranking higher than posts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

YouTube videos had an average cost of $2,102.

Sponsored tweets on Twitter came in just behind YouTube with an average cost of $1,643.

Pinterest had an average cost of $1,450, ranking higher than sponsored posts via Facebook and Instagram photos.

Sponsored photo posts on Instagram had an average cost of $1,311.

Sponsored posts on Facebook had the lowest average cost of $642.

2015-2022 Sponsored Post Price Increase by Tier:

Sponsored post prices charged by nano-influencers with 1,000 to 9,999 followers have risen 4,320% from $25 to $1,105 on average.

Sponsored post prices charged by micro-influencers with 10,000 to 49,999 followers have risen 1,436% from $109 to $1,674 on average.

Sponsored post prices charged by mid-tier influencers with 50,000 to 199,999 followers have risen 606% from $481 to $3,396 on average.

Sponsored post prices charged by macro-influencers with 200,000 to 499,999 followers have risen 426% from $949 to $4,992 on average.

Sponsored post prices charged by mega-influencers with 500,000 to 999,999 followers have risen 224% from $1,694 to $5,497 on average.

Sponsored post prices charged by web celebrity influencers with 1 million or more followers have risen 95% from $3,012 to $5,865 on average.

Get the full report here: https://izea.com/resources/insights/2023-state-of-influencer-earnings/

“As predicted, the demand for short-form video content continues to rise with Instagram Stories and TikTok both averaging a cost per post of more than $2,700 each,” continued Murphy. “We also saw that longer-form video content on Twitch commands a rate nearly two times as high as YouTube showing demand for higher engagement video content that connects creators with their followers in real-time. Brands seeking to partner with influencers who excel in producing high-impact content are willing to pay a premium for these activations. We expect to see this trend grow as campaigns move toward Web3 activations and beyond.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment