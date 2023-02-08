United States Compliance Management Kit 2023: PCI-DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, GLAB, COBIT, and ISO 28000 Compliance Tools

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Compliance Management Kit 2023 - Platinum Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Compliance Management Tool Kit - Defines Best Practices

Numerous laws and regulatory mandates focus on corporate governance and accountability around sensitive information (specifically financial, non-public information and protected health care information). This has significantly impacted the underlying IT systems that support the applications and repositories holding this sensitive information.

Organizations are continuously looking for help in preventing fraud and protecting sensitive information. The fact that key corporate executives carry personal liability in the event of non-compliance virtually ensures compliance is a key initiative in any large organizations. Additionally, there are other internal cost-containment requirements that can be effectively met by defining and implementing a sound auditing and compliance methodology. Most corporations agree that compliance leads to better corporate governance and management.

The Kit comes in three versions. Each version contains the Compliance Management White Paper, ISO 28000 Security Audit Program (Supply Chain Management), a self-scoring Security Audit Program, a PCI Audit Program, and 31 key job descriptions including one for the Chief Compliance Officer which is six pages in length.

Numerous laws and regulatory mandates focus on corporate governance and accountability around sensitive information (specifically financial, non-public information and protected health care information). This has significantly impacted the underlying IT systems that support the applications and repositories holding this sensitive information.

Organizations are continuously looking for help in preventing fraud and protecting sensitive information. The fact that key corporate executives carry personal liability in the event of non-compliance virtually ensures compliance to be a key initiative in any large organizations. Additionally, there are other internal cost-containment requirements that can be effectively met by defining and implementing a sound auditing and compliance methodology. Most corporations agree that compliance leads to better corporate governance and management.

Compliance Management Toolkit Versions

Janco offers a full range of tools to help enterprises of all sizes to address these issues. The Compliance Management kit provides necessary the infrastructure governance tools.

Recent ransomware attacks focused most C-Level executives on asset security and compliance as more business is conducted on the Internet. In addition, not meeting compliance mandates exposes enterprises to damaged reputations and fines. The Compliance Management Kit provides tools that are properly implemented minimize those risks. The Compliance Management Kit is the must-have tool to meet mandated governmental and industry compliance objectives.

Compliance Management - Platinum Edition

Compliance Management White Paper

Security Audit Program

PCI Audit Program

Compliance Management Job Descriptions (25 key positions)

Record Classification and Management

Privacy Compliance Policy that addresses the EU's GDPR and the latest California Consumer Privacy Act

Security Manual Template - Word - 240 plus packed pages which are usable as is. Over 3,000 companies worldwide have chosen this as the basis for their best practices to meet mandated US, EU and ISO requirements

Key Topics Covered:

License Conditions

Compliance Management

Compliance Requirements

Record Classification, Management, Retention, and Destruction

ISO Security Domains

ISO 27000

ISO 28000

Governmental Mandates

California Consumer Privacy Act (CaCPA)

California SB 1386 Personal Information Privacy

COPPA

FCRA

FCTA

FISMA

FTC Information Safeguards

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley (Financial Services Modernization)

HIPAA

Massachusetts 201 CMR 17.00 Data Protection Requirements

Sarbanes-Oxley Act

State Security Breach Notification Laws

Implementation

Compliance Tools Purchase Options

Compliance Management Kit Versions

COBIT Edition

Appendix

HIPPA Audit Program

PCI Audit Program

ISO 28000 - Supply Chain Compliance Audit Program

Security Audit Program

Compliance Management Job Description Bundle

Privacy Compliance Policy

Record Classification, Management, Retention, Destruction Policy

Version History

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1fb59-states?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment