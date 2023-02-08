New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280899/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the dental lasers market are Biolase, Dentsply Sirona, Fotona, AMD Lasers, ZOLAR Technology, Convergent Dental, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, CAO Group, MORITA, and Bison Medical.



The global dentistry medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.15 billion in 2021 to $0.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The dental lasers market is expected to grow to $0.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.



The dentistry medical lasers market consists of sales of instruments such as soft tissue, all tissue, and dental welding lasers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dentistry medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to teeth. These lasers are used to perform tasks such as gum reshaping, removal of bacteria during root canal, biopsy or lesion removal.



North America was the largest region in the dental lasers market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the dental lasers market.



The regions covered in the dental lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main products in dental lasers are soft tissue, all tissue, and dental welding lasers.Dental welding lasers are devices that are used to treat teeth-related medical conditions.



The various applications involved are conservative dentistry, endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantitis, periodontics, and tooth whitening. The various end-users involved are hospitals and dental clinics.



The rising prevalence of oral diseases contributed to the growth of the dental lasers market.According to the World Health Organization, oral health conditions include dental caries, periodontal diseases, oral cancers, Noma, and other diseases.



The prevalence of periodontal disease, common gum disease in adults, was reported to range between 20% to 50%.For instance, according to World Health Organisation data 2020, More than 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth (milk teeth).



Severe periodontal (gum) disease, which is resulting in tooth loss, with almost 10% of the global population affected. The rise in the prevalence of oral disease increased the demand for lasers to treat oral diseases thereby driving the dental lasers market.



The growing geriatric population globally contributed to the dental lasers market.According to the World Bank population, in 2021, 10% of the world population is above 65 years of age and according to the World Health Organization), the population over 80 years is projected to triple from 143 million in 2020 to 426 million in 2050.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 that is 13% of adults over 65 years of age have lost all their natural teeth and 26% of adults over 75 years. The growing geriatric population boosted the demand for dental services and this, in turn, drove the market for the dental lasers market.



The high cost and limitations of dental lasers are expected to limit the dental lasers market.According to WebMD, a publisher of information on human health, the cost of the dental laser machine is much higher compared to the cost of a traditional dental drill.



The cost of the dental laser is from a few thousand dollars to above $100,000 that can be used for teeth cutting and the cost of the dental drill is around $600.The dental laser has limitations such as not being used for teeth with fillings in place, filling cavities located in between teeth, and cannot being used to remove defective crowns or silver fillings.



The high cost and limitations associated with a dental laser make it less accessible to a large population and harm the dental lasers market.



In October 2021, Laser MD Medspa, a US-based medical spa services company, acquired Young Medical Spa for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would expand the company’s footprint in the state of Pennsylvania bas adding four locations.



Young Medical is a US-based provider of full suite of cosmetic and aesthetic treatments including Laser hair removal, botox treatment and others.



The countries covered in the dental lasers market reports are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dental lasers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental lasers market statistics, including dental lasers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental lasers market share, detailed dental lasers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental lasers industry. This dental lasers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

